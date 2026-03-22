7 Times Erika Kirk Went Nearly Makeup-Free & Looked So Different
Erika Kirk has been likened to Tammy Faye Bakker by some for her love of a full-on facebeat, but the Turning Point USA CEO has also rocked a bare face on the odd occasion. And, from time to time, she hasn't eschewed it altogether, but gone for a look so light we've had to do a double take. Either way, the result has been the same — Erika has looked super different.
Arguably, the best-known snap of Erika sans makeup would be the one of her holding her newborn baby boy, whose name has not been made public. The new mom of two had her hair in a half-up bun, and for the most part, her face wasn't visible as she showed the new baby to her daughter (who was off-screen while the baby's back was to the camera, which was much in line with Erika and Charlie Kirk's stance on keeping photos of their kids out of the public eye). However, what was clear in the 2024 photo is that the new mom-of-two was rocking a bare face — and if we didn't know it was her, we may even have assumed it was someone else.
We almost missed Erika's bare face in one video
In a video Erika Kirk shared to Instagram for Thanksgiving 2025, she highlighted all the tributes that had been sent to Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk's shooting a few months prior.
Charlie's widow was clearly focused on showing all the love they'd received, so it's no surprise the video showed her face for just a millisecond — though in that short space of time, we did spy that she was makeup-free. The TPUSA CEO looked younger without all the glam (and we've got to shout out those cheekbones, which were chiseled even without a full contour.
Erika went bare-faced for a vacay with her family
On to one of the times Erika Kirk may have been makeup-free but could also have just sported a much more toned-down look, in a compilation video she shared for her first birthday since her husband's passing, Erika's barely-there beauty look was worlds apart from the pageant-style glam she's donned for MAGA events.
With completely fresh skin or just less cakey application, Erika looked natural and gorgeous (though there's no mistaking the brows were either micro-bladed or filled in).
Erika wasn't entirely glam-free on Charlie's podcast
When Erika Kirk announced on "The Charlie Kirk Show" that it would be continuing even after her husband's passing, she did so with a very pared-back makeup look. In fact, it took us a sec to tell if she was even wearing anything. Sure enough, when she blinked and looked down, it was clear she was wearing some eyeliner, though we're still not sure about the rest of her glam.
Regardless, Erika's no-makeup look was super different from what we're used to seeing now (and we don't even think the liner was necessary).
Erika went fresh-faced for a ballgame
Just a few days before Charlie Kirk's death, his wife shared an Instagram carousel from their outing to a baseball game with their daughter. Zoomed-in pics with a flash made it clear she was wearing at least eyeliner, and it's possible she had some light foundation (or even a tinted moisturizer) on as well — but on the whole, it looked as though she skipped everything else.
Even if Erika wasn't wearing a ton of makeup, she was rocking a very genuine smile, and we almost teared up at just how happy she looked on one of her last outings with Charlie.
Erika went super natural for the Fourth of July
On their last Fourth of July weekend as a family, Erika Kirk shared a selection of pics and videos to Instagram, and it looked as though she'd gone for some very laidback makeup while hanging with her husband and kids.
Again, it seemed she may have had some mascara on (though that could also have been a lash tint), and her brows had certainly been micro-bladed. Other than that, though, she looked super natural — and a far cry from those Tammy Faye Bakker looks.
Erika was fresh-faced in Charlie's last Easter post
Charlie and Erika Kirk shared their final Easter together in 2025, and in honor of the day, he shared a snap of the two of them together on a trip to Israel a few years prior. In it, Erika looked as though she was wearing what seems to have been her off-the-clock beauty look: light foundation (if any at all), and a coat of mascara or tinted lashes.
Erika looked very pretty sans the cakey makeup routine we've come to associate with her, and we've got to say, we kind of hope she goes back to that full-time at some point.