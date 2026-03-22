7 Times Erika Kirk Went Nearly Makeup-Free & Looked So Different

Erika Kirk has been likened to Tammy Faye Bakker by some for her love of a full-on facebeat, but the Turning Point USA CEO has also rocked a bare face on the odd occasion. And, from time to time, she hasn't eschewed it altogether, but gone for a look so light we've had to do a double take. Either way, the result has been the same — Erika has looked super different.

Arguably, the best-known snap of Erika sans makeup would be the one of her holding her newborn baby boy, whose name has not been made public. The new mom of two had her hair in a half-up bun, and for the most part, her face wasn't visible as she showed the new baby to her daughter (who was off-screen while the baby's back was to the camera, which was much in line with Erika and Charlie Kirk's stance on keeping photos of their kids out of the public eye). However, what was clear in the 2024 photo is that the new mom-of-two was rocking a bare face — and if we didn't know it was her, we may even have assumed it was someone else.