News Anchors Who Vanished After Getting Fired

Ann Curry was a staple of the NBC News family, first as an anchor from 1997 through 2011, then as a "Today" show co-host for the year that followed. However, her time at the network came to an abrupt end in June 2012 when she was suddenly fired. "This is not as I expected, to ever leave this couch after 15 years," she told viewers, per E! News. It seems Curry's departure occurred against her will and, according to insiders who spoke with New York magazine, it came down to Lauer not being a fan of his new co-host. "If he stayed, Curry would be gone," they explained.

Following Curry's controversial "Today" show exit, she was supposed to continue working as a correspondent, but in reality, her new role never really took off, and she ultimately left NBC in 2015. Curry then hosted two seasons of PBS' "We'll Meet Again" in 2018, followed by one season of TNT's "Chasing the Cure," before disappearing from the small screen in 2019. While she did tell Variety she'd be open to getting back to morning TV, that has yet to happen as of 2026. Instead, she may have to contend with focusing on family life, including her two kids, and trying to work past the pain. Speaking of her firing, she told People back in 2018, "It hurt like hell." She repeated that sentiment in 2020, telling Elle, "It honestly hurts really deeply because I really think I did nothing wrong."