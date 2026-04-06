Melania Trump Looks That Proved Her Killer Legs Are Her Greatest Asset
No matter where you fall when it comes to her politics, one thing is undeniable. Melania Trump will go down as one of the most glamorous first ladies in history. The beauty grew up in Slovenia before coming stateside to pursue a modeling career in the late '90s, where she crossed paths with billionaire businessman Donald Trump at a nightclub in New York City. The couple struck up a romance that has lasted nearly three decades, with Melania currently serving her second term as first lady.
The first lady appeared in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2000 and covered an issue of GQ UK later that year, but her most prestigious gig came in 2005. That year, following the Trumps' extravagant nuptials, the model covered Vogue while wearing her Christian Dior wedding gown. Since then, Melania has largely hung up her modeling hat, but she still treats the world like her personal runway. In fact, she's been known to show off one of her best assets — her long, supermodel legs — in stunning minidresses and sky-high slits over the years. We're taking a look at Melania fashion moments that allowed her to flash her glamorous gams.
Melania Trump showed off her stems at a 2005 charity event
A few months after Melania Trump married Donald Trump in a lavish $2.5 million ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in January 2005, the newly minted billionaire wife showed her fashionable and philanthropic side at a Breast Cancer Research Foundation event in New York City. Since the shindig was called the Red Hot Pink Party, it was only natural that Melania arrived in this hot pink minidress that showed off her slender stems.
Met Gala gams! Melania flashed her legs in a sparkly minidress at the 2007 event
As the wife of a billionaire, Melania Trump was placed on many coveted invite lists, including the annual Met Gala. Over the years she attended nine times, but 2007 marked the first time she opted for a shimmery minidress at the event. That year she sported this Roberto Cavalli design that featured flashy fringe, and also put her tanned legs on display in sky-high peep-toe pumps. (We're just unsure how it followed that year's theme, Poiret: King of Fashion.)
Melania's legs were also on display at the 2012 Met Gala
Now a fixture on the Met Gala red carpet, Melania Trump turned up to the 2012 event in one of her most memorable looks to date. That year, Melania showed off even more of her killer legs in this sleek, long-sleeved minidress. This time the structured dress, designed by Marc Bouwer, adhered to the theme, Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations. That night marked the last time the Trumps would attend the star-studded event.
This dangerously short LBD nearly resulted in a wardrobe malfunction for Melania
You can't go wrong with a little black dress... unless it's so short you have to be on high alert all night. That was the case when Melania Trump attended the premiere of "Nine" in December 2009 in this leg-baring minidress. The sparkly frock skimmed the top of her thighs, showcasing her long limbs, but it's unclear if the length was the reason she struck this odd pose on the red carpet all night.
Melania opted for a pale pink babydoll dress at this 2009 documentary premiere
A few months earlier, Melania Trump put her model physique on display at yet another premiere and once again went with one of her favorite dress style — a minidress — this time of the babydoll variety. The pale pink confection included a chunky black belt detail at the waist, which complemented her peep-toe pumps. Trump was on hand for the premiere of the documentary "The September Issue," which chronicled Anna Wintour's preparation for the annual Vogue edition.
This strapless green dress really showed off Melania's supermodel limbs
Gorgeous in green! Melania Trump was invited to the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in 2010, and the occasion called for just the right high-fashion look. She selected this vibrant green Catherine Malandrino number, which featured a strapless neckline and plenty of ruffles and ended at the former model's mid-thigh. Her perfect model-ready pose showed off her long legs, which ended in a pair of nude Christian Louboutin slingback sandals.
Melania's go-to movie premiere look? A super short minidress
Before becoming the first lady, Melania Trump found minidresses to be her go-to uniform at movie premieres. After seeing her wear a string of them in the '00s and early 2010s, she continued the trend into 2012. She's seen here rocking a sleeveless little black dress at the "Men in Black 3" premiere in New York City. The frock featured a high lacy neckline and a sweet scalloped hemline that put her tanned legs front and center.
Before she was Mrs. Trump, Melania bared her legs at the 2003 MTV VMAs
Back when the world knew her as Melania Knauss, the future first lady Melania Trump made a splash at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. That was actually Melania's third time attending the event, as she was previously Donald Trump's plus one in 2000 and 2002. But in 2003 she really put her pins on display in this minidress, which featured spaghetti straps, a shimmery all-over silver fringe, and a super short hemline.
Golf chic! Melania showed off her stems on the green at a Mar-a-Lago event in 2013
While being the supportive spouse at the 2013 Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Melania Trump selected this sweet white design. The sleeveless short frock included a plunging neckline and a pleated skirt that would blend in well on the golf course. That year the annual golf event was a family affair, as the couple's son, Barron Trump, who was seven at the time, was also on hand for the festivities.
Who says the first lady can't show a little leg? Melania wore this eye-catching skirt in 2025
Melania Trump isn't letting her position as first lady dull her fashion sense. During Donald Trump's second term, Melania has been sporting some eye-catching ensembles — including this black leather skirt that put her calves on display at a Mother's Day event in May 2025. The beauty tucked a white blouse into the unconventional choice and topped her look with a cream-colored blazer.
Melania's first red carpet with Donald included an LBD with fringe
Melania Trump and Donald Trump's first documented red carpet appearance together was the 1997 premiere of "LA Confidential" in New York City. Melania selected a silhouette that would go on to be one of her favorites for the occasion — a minidress that featured fringe at the hemline. She topped the frock with a black blazer and added a pair of strappy black sandals to finish off the dark getup, which gave everyone a good look at her gorgeous legs.
This '00s look on Melania put her supermodel stems front and center
At the 2000 premiere of "Charlie's Angels" in New York City, Melania Trump was on hand in this very '00s ensemble. She wore a lingerie-inspired, semi-sheer pale green top with a low-slung white skirt that ended at the knee. A matching white blazer and strappy gold sandals completed the stand out look. That same year, Melania and Donald Trump briefly split, but reunited shortly after.
This asymmetrical hemline gave us a good glimpse of Melania's gams
Remember the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards? Us neither, but they really were a thing back in 2002, apparently. That year, a young Melania Knauss attended the award show with her future husband, Donald Trump. She wore this Grecian-inspired white design for the occasion, which featured delicate pleating throughout and an asymmetrical neckline and hemline. That funky hemline really showed off the Slovenian model's long legs.
A newly engaged Melania sported a slinky silver knee-length dress in 2004
Future first lady Melania Trump's outfit at the 2004 NBC All-Star Party showed off her pin-thin legs. Melania was playing the part of supportive fiancée at the Los Angeles event, as Donald Trump had just begun starring on the successful NBC reality competition series "The Apprentice". Just three months before the NBC event, the New York Post reported that Donald popped the question with a $2 million 12-carat diamond ring.
Melania showed some serious leg while embracing her mother during fashion week
Just check out this New York Fashion Week moment from February 2004, when Melania scored a front row seat to the Zac Posen fashion show. She brought her mom, Amalija Knavs, to the prestigious event. While cuddling up to her beautiful mother, Melania showed off her long limbs and proved they were likely genetic while wearing a short ivory skirt.
A halter-style pink frock bared Melania's legs in 2004
Melania Trump had a very busy social calendar in 2004. In the year Donald Trump proposed, Melania attended numerous philanthropic events, including the Operation Smile Collection 2004 Couture Event held in New York City that May. The former model arrived in this halter-style shiny pale pink frock for the occasion, which included ruching down the front. She showed off her toned calves in the design, which ended right at the knee.
Melania looked like a Grecian goddess in this minidress with a thigh-high slit
In March 2005, Melania Trump was photographed at the Art for Life Gala, which was held that year at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, in this shiny white Grecian-inspired dress. The thin-strapped frock included a plunging neckline, bejeweled belt detail along the hips, and a miniskirt that featured a sky-high slit up the center left — a perfect way for the former model to put her lengthy legs on full display.
This strapless floral confection's center slit gave us a glimpse of Melania's gorgeous gams
April 2005 saw Melania Trump attending yet another philanthropic event as a newlywed. This time, she was on hand as the vice-chair for the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala in New York City. She arrived in this strapless frock that featured delicate floral embroidery throughout and a center slit that still made sure her long tanned legs were in focus. She finished up the look with silver strappy sandals.
Melania didn't hide her legs while pregnant with son Barron
A pregnant Melania Trump exhibited some pretty glamorous maternity style while pregnant with her son Barron Trump. In October 2005, she arrived at the Annual Women of the Year Luncheon in this fashion combination that obscured her bump — a delicate white minidress that featured embroidery and a pom-pom detail at the hemline topped with a glamorous dark fur stole. She didn't let the pregnancy deter her from rocking heels, as she completed her look with black pointy-toe sandals.
Melania rocked her favorite maternity combo — a minidress and stole — once more a month later
The following month, in November 2005, Melania Trump rocked her favorite maternity combo once more while attending a glamorous event hosting Prince Charles at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Melania accompanied her husband, Donald Trump, to the reception, where she opted for a black silky minidress with a pleated skirt that flashed her skinny legs. She once again covered her bump by topping her ensemble with a striped fur stole.
This daringly sheer dress really showcased Melania's stems
One of Melania Trump's most daring leg displays took place in April 2005, when the beauty turned up at an event hosted by Donald Trump. She arrived at the opening night of a luxury designer showcase event at Trump Park Avenue in New York City in this off-the-shoulder number. The outfit included a risky sheer element that gave everyone a glimpse of her killer legs up to her hip via a sky-high slit, and she complemented it perfectly with those semi-sheer black heels.
Melania proved her cool mom status in this short tan skirt and coat combination
Shortly before Barron Trump turned one, Melania appeared in these glamorous tan coordinates. The beauty arrived at an event at FAO Schwarz in March 2007, not even a year postpartum, with her pins on display in this fancy fur-trimmed coat and matching knee-length skirt combo. Despite balancing her adorable baby boy for a photo-op, the former model still rocked heels for the kid-friendly occasion.
Even Melania's more mature looks have been known to show a little leg
Melania Trump stepped out in 2009 in this more mature number — a muted pink draped dress belted at the waist. The sleeveless frock fell right above her knees, so her legs were still prominently on display down to the matching pointy-toe heels she rocked on her feet. The future first lady wore this look to the Annual Police Athletic League Superstar Award Dinner in New York City that June.
Melania was no regular mom in this thigh-skimming black minidress
Melania Trump further cemented her cool mom status in 2010, when she stepped out with her darling son, Barron Trump, in New York City that June. She bucked all mom-wear stereotypes by rocking this slinky little black dress, complete with a short skirt that cut mid-thigh and highlighted her still runway-ready frame. Bright red heels accentuated her long legs and helped the look stand out. The mother-son duo was en route to the premiere of "The Apprentice" spinoff, "The Ultimate Merger."
Melania's random SiriusXM interview is to thank for this leggy look
Melania Trump on SiriusXM? While it wasn't something on our bingo card, the future first lady once stopped by the SiriusXM studios for an appearance on "Sway in the Morning" back in 2012. While there, she showed off her lengthy legs while posing cross-legged in a mint green sleeveless minidress. During the surprisingly candid radio appearance, Melania told the DJ that her son Barron Trump was interested in breakdancing and that she is a fan of hip-hop music.
When you have Melania's legs, you even show them off in floor-length frocks
Back in 2016, Melania Trump's life truly changed as her husband entered the political arena as a presidential nominee. That April, she attended the Time 100 Gala and arrived on the red carpet in this white Mugler gown with a daring cutout down the neckline and a high slit up the right side. Despite the dress being floor-length, that front slit still gave the cameras a glimpse of her supermodel legs. Her stellar outfit ended with a pair of glittery Christian Louboutin pumps.
Melania's flashed her legs in custom Ralph Lauren on her first official day as first lady
Melania Trump signaled to the fashion world that she would be a stylish first lady during her husband Donald Trump's first inauguration day in 2017. The beauty arrived in a custom-made pale blue dress by Ralph Lauren, a poignant pick as an American designer. The mock turtleneck dress cut right at the knee, showing off her legs, and was paired with a matching cropped jacket and suede gloves. Complementary blue heels completed the regal ensemble.
As first lady, Melania hasn't shied away from leg-baring looks
Some things never change. Melania Trump showed off her commitment to both fringe and flashing some leg while attending the G20 economic summit alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, back in July 2017. The beauty arrived at the event in this stunning white sleeveless frock by Michael Kors, which featured all-over fringe and gave a nod to '20s flapper style. She complemented the dress with matching white heels, which highlighted her amazingly tanned legs.