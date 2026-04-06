Melania Trump Looks That Proved Her Killer Legs Are Her Greatest Asset

No matter where you fall when it comes to her politics, one thing is undeniable. Melania Trump will go down as one of the most glamorous first ladies in history. The beauty grew up in Slovenia before coming stateside to pursue a modeling career in the late '90s, where she crossed paths with billionaire businessman Donald Trump at a nightclub in New York City. The couple struck up a romance that has lasted nearly three decades, with Melania currently serving her second term as first lady.

The first lady appeared in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2000 and covered an issue of GQ UK later that year, but her most prestigious gig came in 2005. That year, following the Trumps' extravagant nuptials, the model covered Vogue while wearing her Christian Dior wedding gown. Since then, Melania has largely hung up her modeling hat, but she still treats the world like her personal runway. In fact, she's been known to show off one of her best assets — her long, supermodel legs — in stunning minidresses and sky-high slits over the years. We're taking a look at Melania fashion moments that allowed her to flash her glamorous gams.