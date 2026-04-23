How Kristi Noem And Her Husband Bryon Really Lost So Much Money

Between Kristi Noem's wildly lavish lifestyle and her husband Bryon Noem's monetary gifts to X-rated models, one would be forgiven for thinking the couple was rolling in dough. But, according to a financial disclosure report the former Secretary of Homeland Security filed in 2024, the Noems were actually in heaps of deb, totaling between $2,600,000 and $3,250,000.

As seen in docs first published by the New York Post, Bryon took out five sizable loans in 2015, 2021, and 2022. The first was listed as a mortgage on a commercial property from Bryant State Bank, valued between $50,001 and $100,000, and had a 15-year term. Fast-forward to 2021, when Bryon took out a business loan from Dacotah Bank, valued at a whopping $250,001 to $500,000. In 2022, he then took out another business loan for the same amount, also from Dacotah Bank... as well as another from Reliabank for an amount over $1 million. That wouldn't be the only major cost incurred in 2022, however, as he also took out another commercial property mortgage for $1 million from Reliabank.

In addition to the business and commercial loans taken out by Bryon, he and Kristi also took out a joint mortgage on their personal residence in 2022, valued between $100,001 and $250,000. It's worth noting that we don't know how much of those have subsequently been paid off, and per NOTUS, Kristi still has more than $1 million in her old PAC, Keeping Republican Ideas Strong Timely & Inventive. Unfortunately for the Noems, some of that might need to go toward her legal fees in future — and if she and Bryon were to divorce as a result of his model scandal (or y'know, the claims that Corey Lewandowski has been her rumored lover for years), that could throw yet another spanner in the works. Either way, the Noems' days of lavish living certainly look like they're behind them (or at the very least, on pause).