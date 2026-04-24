Throwback Photos Of Fox News Anchor Dana Perino's Face Are Head-Turning

Dana Perino has always been gorgeous, but her appearance has changed a lot throughout her time in the spotlight. In fact, after combing through old pics of the Fox News anchor back when Perino was still George W. Bush's press secretary, we've got to say she actually looks younger today. Of course, cosmetic intervention may have something to do with that. However, there's also a lot to be said for Perino's evolving makeup looks. She has poked fun at her new glamazon appearance on occasion, including quipping, "Fox hair and makeup has a lot to do with it" (via X, formerly known as Twitter) when President Donald Trump complimented her good looks live on the air.

Similarly, in a 2023 Facebook post, she jokingly instructed her husband, "Peter take this photo before I take all my makeup off!" As for the likelihood of cosmetic surgery having something to do with her much tauter new look, the political commentator has likely had something done, from a facelift to something less invasive like injectables. Either way, she looks great, albeit way different than before, as we'll demonstrate.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Let's kick things off with a snap of Perino speaking to reporters back in 2007. At the time, she wore relatively minimal makeup. Unfortunately, it wasn't the most flattering glam, with the thick, light brown liner looking more smudged than polished, and her eyebrows quite messy. All of that couldn't be further from the always perfect, generally professionally done glam she typically sports today, and we actually almost double checked that it was Perino we were looking at.