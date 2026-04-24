Throwback Photos Of Fox News Anchor Dana Perino's Face Are Head-Turning
Dana Perino has always been gorgeous, but her appearance has changed a lot throughout her time in the spotlight. In fact, after combing through old pics of the Fox News anchor back when Perino was still George W. Bush's press secretary, we've got to say she actually looks younger today. Of course, cosmetic intervention may have something to do with that. However, there's also a lot to be said for Perino's evolving makeup looks. She has poked fun at her new glamazon appearance on occasion, including quipping, "Fox hair and makeup has a lot to do with it" (via X, formerly known as Twitter) when President Donald Trump complimented her good looks live on the air.
Similarly, in a 2023 Facebook post, she jokingly instructed her husband, "Peter take this photo before I take all my makeup off!" As for the likelihood of cosmetic surgery having something to do with her much tauter new look, the political commentator has likely had something done, from a facelift to something less invasive like injectables. Either way, she looks great, albeit way different than before, as we'll demonstrate.
Let's kick things off with a snap of Perino speaking to reporters back in 2007. At the time, she wore relatively minimal makeup. Unfortunately, it wasn't the most flattering glam, with the thick, light brown liner looking more smudged than polished, and her eyebrows quite messy. All of that couldn't be further from the always perfect, generally professionally done glam she typically sports today, and we actually almost double checked that it was Perino we were looking at.
Dana Perino's makeup used to be way lighter
Sticking with those pared-back makeup looks, and a chic bob that was a mainstay during Dana Perino's tenure as the White House press secretary. Once again, we had to do a double take at just how much of a difference the lighter glam made, and for a sec, we weren't sure if we were looking at Perino or a young Charlize Theron at a press conference. As with the previous pic, Perino's lighter brows play a key role in how different she looked, and it's also worth noting that she had some fine lines that have since disappeared too (shout out to Botox, presumably!).
Dana Perino looked like a different person in darker colors
It's worth noting that even on days when a much-younger Dana Perino wore heavier makeup, it was still nothing on what would come in her later years. The White House staffer was serving old school Jodie Foster vibes with a darker lip and black suit, and despite looking slightly more "done" than during some other press conferences, her foundation was still light enough to let her freckles and a scar above her eyebrow shine through. TBH, it was one of her best looks during this period.
Dana Perino seriously aged herself in a frumpy photoshoot
There's a lot to unpack here. When Dana Perino and some of her colleagues posed together to highlight their Italian American heritage, she looked probably the furthest from how she appears now. Granted, a lot of that came down to the styling, because in addition to the light-but-drying makeup, which left her looking slightly dehydrated and much older, she also donned the frumpiest outfit we've ever seen her in to date. All that made Perino look significantly older than she actually was at the time. For reference, the political commentator would have been around 35.
Dana Perino's clothes used to let her down in a big way
Many have accused Dana Perino's new appearance of being too tuned up these days, and sure enough, once upon a time her face moved a lot more than it does now. In fact, Perino's forehead barely moves when she speaks, so when we spotted this throwback pic, we were stunned. The White House press secretary didn't look bad; she just looked more natural with her animated expression. Unfortunately, what did age her was this gold granny jacket. Perino walked so Karoline Leavitt's grandma looks could run, we guess.
Dana Perino once gave us major Hillary Clinton vibes
Dana Perino's pared-back pre-Fox look reminds us of several famous ladies, but Hillary Clinton is undoubtedly the most surprising. Nowadays, Perino resembles tons of other women in the Mar-a-Lago set. Back then, her Clinton-inspired glam is evident in everything from the hairstyle and highlights to the soft glam and the jacket. And, considering the political commentator has praised Clinton in the past (much to some conservatives' dismay), that may well have been intentional. The next time President Donald Trump flirts with Perino live on the air, she should try this look.
Dana Perino looked completely different on her final day as press secretary
Dana Perino's look on her final day as the White House press secretary was worlds apart from what we've come to associate her with as a glammed-up Fox News anchor. She stayed true to her more natural beauty vibe, opting for soft pink lipstick, and we even detect some subtle shimmer on her eyelids too. Glamorous, but wearable in normal life, Perino's look back then was focused on emphasizing her natural features. Including, notably, her actual skin-tone!
Dana Perino looked unrecognizable on Obama's inauguration day
New administration, who dis? Seriously, though, when we saw pics of Dana Perino handing out M&Ms to the White House press corps on President Barack Obama's inauguration day, we weren't sure if it was her at first. Of course, camera angles do play a role, and on closer inspection there's no question it's Perino. We're also thrilled that at every age, and even with the changes over the years, the Fox News anchor's cheerful smile lines around her eyes have remained a firm fixture.
Dana Perino's no-makeup makeup was flawless
Plenty of news anchors are barely recognizable makeup-free, but Dana Perino definitely isn't one of them. Some of the former White House staffer's makeup in older pics may have been a bit messy, but when it comes to what was probably her most pared-back look ever, we kind of wish Perino would go without makeup (or heavy makeup, anyway) more often. Sure, it might not have been TV-anchor ready (and certainly not in line with the Fox News aesthetic), but it photographed well, and she looked stunning.