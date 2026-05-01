Pam Bondi Lives A Life Of Luxury Thanks To Her MAGA Fame

Pam Bondi's short-lived stint as America's attorney general earned her an impressive yearly salary of $235,100, but that was actually a pay cut for the career prosecutor. According to the public financial disclosure report Bondi had to file after being nominated for attorney general, she was earning millions long before she arrived in Washington, D.C. First, there were her two terms as Florida's attorney general, which brought in $128,972 a year, although Forbes learned she spent much of that. Indeed, she had just $4,025 in her checking account in 2018.

What really beefed up Bondi's bottom line was joining the local lobbying firm Ballard Partners in 2019. As a government and public affairs consultant, Bondi earned just over $1 million in a single year. The public report also revealed just how lucrative befriending Donald Trump can be. Bondi's impressive earnings included $520,000 in consulting fees from MAGA think tank America First Policy Institute, as well as shares and warrants valued between $1 and $5 million, which she received while helping to take Trump Media & Technology Group (the owner of Truth Social) public.

And while Pam Bondi officially joined the MAGA has-been club with Kristi Noem in April 2026, she'll soon have another steady income stream hitting her bank account. As Forbes noted, starting in 2027, Bondi will receive a $75,000-a-year pension for the rest of her life, stemming from the 18 years she spent as a prosecutor at the Hillsborough County state attorney's office.