Fox News Anchors & Hosts Who Will Never Escape The Wig Rumors
Have you ever watched Fox News and thought some of the hairlines on these news anchors seem a little too good to be true? Well, you're not alone. Many of the channel's on-air talent clearly take good care of their tresses, but it's up for debate whether all that hair is their own. Are they spending hours in the salon before work, or are they having hair glued to their head? Who's to say?
While far from the shadiest thing a Fox News TV anchor or host has done, it's rare to hear of one owning up to getting a little help in the hair department. Occasionally, someone will bravely confess their hair secrets, but more often than not, these TV personalities' lips are sealed. All that secrecy does little to stop the speculation; if anything, not talking about it just makes people more curious.
From wigs to toupees to hair extensions — anything is possible when it comes to the hair of these Fox News celebs. These are some of the Fox News hosts and news anchors whose hair people just can't believe is real.
Bret Baier
Bret Baier hosts "Special Report" on Fox News, and he does it with one heck of a hairline. That cut is clean. But is it just the work of one spectacular barber, or is Baier getting some help in the form of a hairpiece? At the end of the day, only Baier knows — and his barber or potential wig supplier.
For what it's worth, the longtime Fox News reporter swears all the hair on his head is his own. When a user on X accused him of wearing "a rug," Baier decided to set the record straight. "My hair is 100% my own," he wrote in reply. In Baier's own words, "it's super curly and I need to put gel in it to get it to lay down." His replies at the time were filled with other X users affirming their belief that Baier's hair is truly his, but dissenters remained. One user even chose to voice his disbelief by commenting only the words "rug rug rug" under Baier's post. How succinct.
It's possible Baier is telling the truth, but as one of the richest Fox News anchors, he would have no trouble buying a realistic hairpiece if he did need the extra help. It also wouldn't be the first time he's shot down speculation that he changed his natural looks. In 2018, he denied getting plastic surgery , and in 2020, he denied wearing makeup other than "powder" on air.
Jesse Watters
Jesse Watters' shady side is well-documented, but he also has secrets hiding in his hair. Namely, if fellow Fox News host Greg Gutfeld is to be believed, he's getting help in the hair department. In a 2023 episode of "Gutfeld," the show's host dropped some shade, implying Watters' hair is unnatural (via The Wrap).
"A new study shows half of men with thinning hair will avoid socializing," Gutfield said at the end of the episode, "but then some will just cover it up." A pop-up of Watters appeared on screen, implying that not only has his colleague's hair seen fuller days, Watters is also employing some form of trickery to mask his allegedly thinning hair. Watters never responded publicly to Gutfield's shade, but he has spoken about the "secret" to his hair before.
In a 2019 episode of "Ride to Work with Abby Hornacek," Watters shared that he had discovered blow-drying his hair within the last year as a way to achieve more "volume." "I didn't need a lesson on hair-drying," he told host Abby Hornacek, "I picked it up all by myself." Achieving such a full head of hair with only a blow dryer would indeed be impressive, but only Watters knows if that's the full truth.
Martha MacCallum
Like many Fox News anchorwomen, Martha MacCallum rocks a blonde dye job and a soft glam makeup look when she's reporting the news. On her show, "The Story with Martha MacCallum," she sports a voluminous hairdo, seemingly sculpted from her real hair. And while it's likely the case that her hair is her own, sometimes it looks a little too voluminous to not be a wig.
Case in point: Remember when she teased her hair to near-astronomical heights while talking about the future trajectory of the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia? Or what about when she listened to Senator John N. Kennedy talk about the then-upcoming State of the Union Address? MacCallum's hairline was so seamless, it was giving lace-front.
It's definitely a possibility that MacCallum dons a wig from time to time when filming a segment for Fox News, but it seems unlikely that she wears wigs in her personal life. MacCallum has shared what she looks like without makeup, namely in the form of selfies she's taken while on a run. It's possible she secured her wig and then pulled it into a ponytail before embarking on one of her frequent runs, but that seems like a lot of work for a near-daily workout. She'll probably never tell us one way or the other, so MacCallum's wig-wearing status will remain a mystery.
Ainsley Earhardt
"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt regularly rocks her blonde hair in a variety of styles when she's in the newsroom. Most of the time, viewers can catch her with long straightened hair or with the occasional soft waves, styles that could be achieved with simple styling tools. However, sometimes Earhardt makes an appearance looking so different with a significantly shorter hairdo.
The simplest explanation for Earhardt's rapidly changing hair lengths would be that she uses extensions. But perhaps she dabbles in wig usage? A good wig can be a great way to experiment with different cuts and lengths, a fact Earhardt can potentially attest to if she indeed wears wigs. If she does, she hasn't admitted it, but she has shared how much she loves dressing up: "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair," she told Elle in response to fans who liken her to Barbie.
We might never know if Earhardt likes to wear wigs from time to time, but we do know she's serious about getting done up for the cameras. She told My Morning Routine that she regularly wakes up at 3 a.m., heads to the office, and has her hair and makeup completed all before 5 a.m. Whatever there is to say about Earhardt, there's no denying her commitment to her look.
Dana Perino
As the former White House press secretary under George W. Bush, and now a cohost on the Fox News morning show "The Five," Dana Perino has been in the spotlight for decades. In that amount of time, she has undergone a Fox News makeover that has changed her face entirely. Can all that change only be attributed to hair and makeup changes, or is Perino wearing wigs on-air?
When Perino stepped onto the scene as Bush's press secretary, she wore minimal makeup and kept her blonde hair cut short in a bob. There is no concrete evidence proving Perino's short bob or current long locks are a wig, but she wears both hairstyles similarly well. Just don't expect her to return to the bob anytime soon, if a poll she did on X is any indication. She asked her followers to "raise your hand if you think I should bring back" the short hair, and over 70% responded with a resounding no. Harsh.
While she certainly has bad hair days, as we all do, Perino has access to regular glam sessions to keep her camera-ready. Wigs or natural hair, short or long length– whatever she chooses, Perino definitely can wear different hairstyles with confidence.
Charles Hurt
Before becoming a co-host on the Fox News program "Fox & Friends Weekend," Charles "Charlie" Hurt worked for publications such as The Washington Times and The New York Post. His right-leaning views, as well as his early endorsement of Donald Trump during his first presidential run in 2015, made Hurt a natural fit for the network. Hurt first became a contributor in 2016 before landing his co-host position. Naturally, all that time on television has given viewers a good look at his hair.
Unlike many of his Fox News colleagues, Hurt admitted that he wears wigs. In a 2018 X post, the American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp praised Hurt for his political columns at The Washington Times and his hair, describing both as "big, bold, and occasionally irreverent." Hurt responded to the post by choosing to ignore the praise and focusing on the portion of the comment about his hair, writing, "Dude, it's a wig. Would it be more reverent if I powdered it?"
Though he was likely joking, X users responded positively to the idea of Hurt donning a powdered wig. Perhaps he'll surprise viewers by wearing a powdered wig in the future? Regardless of whether Hurt powders his wig or not, it's refreshing for a Fox News on-air personality to confess that they get a little help in the hair department. There's nothing wrong with experimenting with wigs or hairpieces, even if you're still blessed with a full head of hair.
Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity has been on Fox News for so long that his name is almost synonymous with the network. He first joined Fox News in 1996 as co-host of the show "Hannity & Colmes" alongside the late Alan Colmes and has spewed his beliefs on air ever since. In his two decades on television, Hannity has had time to generate big controversies. He has also had time for little controversies, such as the state of his hair.
"Sean, what the hell happened to your hair?, wrote one X user in 2025. "Bad toupee?" They weren't the only ones wondering whether Hannity was wearing a wig in his television appearances. Nicki Swift spoke to makeup artist and wig expert Amber Renee about the likelihood of Hannity wearing a hairpiece. "While there's no definitive proof he's wearing a toupee, the signs do suggest the possibility of a little follicular enhancement," said Renee.
What made Renee suspicious? For one, Hannity's age: "At 63, it's certainly possible for a man to have a full head of hair," Renee admitted, "but there's something about Hannity's coif that feels a little too perfect." She advised that Hannity let his hair look a little less perfect if he wants to stop the wig rumors. "Embrace a bit of imperfection," she urged. Time will tell if Hannity chooses to follow her advice.
Kayleigh McEnany
Kayleigh McEnany was the White House press secretary under Donald Trump from 2020 to 2021 before landing a spot on Fox News as cohost of "Outnumbered." Now also the host of her own show, "Saturday in America," McEnany sports a glam makeup and blonde hair combo we've come to associate with Fox News personalities. But are her signature MAGA blonde locks her own, or could she be wearing a wig?
McEnany has had hair mishaps on air that shatter her picture-perfect persona, but that doesn't necessarily mean she was wearing a wig gone awry. In an interview with The List, Amber Renee, a makeup artist and wig expert, shared her professional opinion on whether McEnany's hair was her own. "There's no solid evidence that Kayleigh McEnany wears a wig," Renee stated. Renee chalked up the speculation to McEnany keeping her hair a little too perfect.
Rather than a wig, Renee thinks McEnany "benefits from high-quality salon treatments, professional styling, and possibly some clip-in extensions to enhance thickness and volume." If McEnany ever considers taking a break from harsh salon treatments, wigs are always a great option.
Greg Gutfeld
After joining Fox News as a contributor in 2007, Greg Gutfeld quickly rose up the ranks to host the late-night program "Red Eye" before landing his own self-titled show, "The Greg Gutfeld Show" in 2015. Now a co-host of "The Five" and the host of "Gutfeld," he's known for his unhinged takes on current and historical events that are often offensive across both sides of the aisle. Viewers don't just take notice of his controversial opinions, but also how his hair has changed over the years.
Gutfeld has been in the public eye as a Fox News host for nearly two decades, so it makes sense that his hair would change over that period. As a man in his 60s, Gutfeld's hair is more salt-and-pepper now. Is this just from the natural passing of time, or is Gutfeld wearing a wig?
Never say never, but it seems unlikely Gutfeld is wearing a hairpiece. There's no concrete evidence that the television personality is getting help for his hair. That being said, a video posted on TikTok alleges that Gutfeld's wife has claimed he wears a wig, but that claim should be taken with a grain of salt given the video's lack of verifiable sources. Unless he rips off his toupee to reveal a head of thinning hair, the world will have to wonder what the truth about Gutfeld is.