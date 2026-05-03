Fox News Anchors & Hosts Who Will Never Escape The Wig Rumors

Have you ever watched Fox News and thought some of the hairlines on these news anchors seem a little too good to be true? Well, you're not alone. Many of the channel's on-air talent clearly take good care of their tresses, but it's up for debate whether all that hair is their own. Are they spending hours in the salon before work, or are they having hair glued to their head? Who's to say?

While far from the shadiest thing a Fox News TV anchor or host has done, it's rare to hear of one owning up to getting a little help in the hair department. Occasionally, someone will bravely confess their hair secrets, but more often than not, these TV personalities' lips are sealed. All that secrecy does little to stop the speculation; if anything, not talking about it just makes people more curious.

From wigs to toupees to hair extensions — anything is possible when it comes to the hair of these Fox News celebs. These are some of the Fox News hosts and news anchors whose hair people just can't believe is real.