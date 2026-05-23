Then & Now: Sally Field's Radiant Gray Hair Transformation, In Photos

Sally Field's gray hair transformation has been stunning to say the least, and let's just say she's rocked every step of the process to her current hue. From the chocolate strands she was known for in her younger years, to more salt and pepper (and now, more salt than pepper), let's take a look back at Field's locks over the years.

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Of course, we've got to start with one of the last times we saw Field with her light brunette 'do. The actor sported the color throughout 2019, and when she arrived at that year's The Kennedy Center Honors, she looked gorgeous. However, changes were to come.