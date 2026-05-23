Then & Now: Sally Field's Radiant Gray Hair Transformation, In Photos
Sally Field's gray hair transformation has been stunning to say the least, and let's just say she's rocked every step of the process to her current hue. From the chocolate strands she was known for in her younger years, to more salt and pepper (and now, more salt than pepper), let's take a look back at Field's locks over the years.
Of course, we've got to start with one of the last times we saw Field with her light brunette 'do. The actor sported the color throughout 2019, and when she arrived at that year's The Kennedy Center Honors, she looked gorgeous. However, changes were to come.
Sally went for an ashy brown in early 2020
Early 2020 saw Sally Field debut a still brown, but slightly grayer, 'do. However, we'd certainly file this one under "blink and you'll miss it." Certainly, it doesn't exactly scream "major transformation." In fact, we'd go as far as saying that without knowing what her hair looked like before, we might not even have categorized her hair color as gray (or even graying, for that matter).
All that said, it was a subtle but very pretty foray into her silver-haired era, and Field looked gorgeous.
By late 2020, Sally was fully embracing her grays
Fast-forward to the end of 2020, when it's possible that quarantining and needing to do her own hair sans the professionals played a role in Sally Field's grayer mop. Granted, there's a possibility her home's lighting played a role in how much lighter it looked, but there was no mistaking that it was much more silvery than it had been closer to the start of the year.
Either way, the super natural color looked great on Field.
Sally went dark gray in 2022
Maybe Sally Field's home lighting did play a role in just how different her hair looked in late 2020, or maybe she decided she wanted to throw in some lowlights when she hit the red carpet in 2022. Whatever the case may be, the darker 'do certainly suited her.
Did the almost gunmetal gray color make her unrecognizable compared to the previous shades of gray or even her previous brunette? Nope. She looked like herself — just distinguished.
Sally's crop highlighted her silver strands
We kind of get the Sally Field plastic surgery rumors, because that crop? Ms. Fields was looking snatched.
It's pretty clear the actor is just naturally gorg, but here's hoping she goes for this particular gray chop from 2022 again at some point. Not just for the length, though — whether the streaks were natural or if she opted for a few silver highlights or darker gray lowlights, Field was giving us major hair envy.
Sally slayed with her grays in 2023
Sticking with the shorter hairstyle, when Sally Field accepted her Life Achievement Award at the 2023 SAG Awards, she did so with a voluminous bob. As for the color, that was a delightful shade that kind of felt like the perfect mix of her previous gray looks.
Once again, lighting could have played a role, and Field might even have had either highlights or lowlights. Even so, she looked absolutely spectacular.
Sally's hair seemed slightly more brown in 2024
Fast-forward to the 2024 awards season, and Sally Field's gray was almost giving ash blond or light brown. It was simple, understated, and elegant. Most of all, though, it really let her ethereal makeup and gorgeous skin take the stage.
Field may have endured a lot of tragedy in her life, but if ever there was a sign that one can go through a lot and come out on the other side positively glowing, this would be it.
Sally's updo highlighted her stunning silver strands
It's possible Sally Field took the title of her 2026 film "Remarkably Bright Creatures" to heart when she briefed her glam squad, because she looked absolutely radiant at the film's premiere. Having her hair pulled back highlighted that the top, front section was lighter than the rest, which only added to her bright look overall.
Truthfully, Field has always been stunning, but with this particular style, we may go as far as saying she looks even better with gray hair.
Longer locks make Sally's hair look darker
79 where? When Sally Field arrived at 92NY to promote "Remarkably Bright Creatures," she did so with a bouncy blowout, and if we didn't know who she was, there's no way we would have known she was in her late 70s.
Once again, Field's hair looked slightly darker, and it seems like it being left loose had something to do with it, as the lighter top sections made way for the more brown strands lower down. As with the lighter updo she'd worn just days prior, though, Field looked incredible. If this is what going gray looks like, we can't wait.