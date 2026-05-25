What You Might Not Know About Savannah Guthrie's Husband
While Savannah Guthrie is well-known worldwide as one of the anchors of NBC's "TODAY," many still wonder who her husband, Michael Feldman, is and the history of their relationship. From how they met following Guthrie's divorce from her first husband to how Feldman took care of Guthrie as the search for her mom Nancy reached a heartbreaking milestone, the pair have been by each others' side since 2014. Alongside their two children, Vale and Charley, they have created a beautiful life together, and their affection for each other. While Feldman is less in the public eye than his wife, the pair's affection for and support of each other has endeared them to the hearts of many. "Strongest person I know," he once shared in an Instagram post of his wife for Mother's Day. "Surrounding you with love."
He's a multimillionaire -- and not Guthrie's first husband
Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie first met at the former's 40th birthday party in 2008. At the time, Guthrie was a White House correspondent, and Feldman was a political consultant, marking one of many similarities between the two. They hit it off immediately. "[He was] a political consultant who made me laugh," she reflected in Guideposts. "We fell in love." Throughout his career, Feldman had amassed a millionaire fortune, with analysts estimating his net worth to be $5.75 million (per Live Mint). Combined with Guthrie's estimated fortune of $40 million from her work on "TODAY," the pair live a luxurious and lavish lifestyle in two multi-million dollar apartments in New York City and another home in upstate New York (via Newsweek).
Prior to meeting, Savannah Guthrie was healing from the dissolution of her previous relationship. Though she was never the same after her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard, the truth about Guthrie's first marriage has been something the journalist has kept relatively private. ""It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart, and it took me years to recover," she once said of the split on the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast (via People). "And I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it."
His career started in politics
Michael Feldman has spent a good portion of his career in the political field, much like his wife, Savannah Guthrie. What began as an assistant role in the U.S. Senate eventually took him to the White House. He first joined then-President Clinton's campaign staff in 1992 and served as former Vice President Al Gore's deputy director of legislative affairs. He was promoted to senior advisor and Chief of Staff to Vice President Gore throughout the 2000 election, where he was one of the key figures who encouraged him to press for a recount.
Following his stint in the White House, Feldman formed the Glover Parker Group alongside a number of fellow Gore campaign advisors and White House staffers. The consulting firm, focused on strategic communications and government relations, served as a public relations consultant to Johnny Depp's legal team during his high-profile divorce from Amber Heard.
He's even worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, helping spearhead promotional campaigns for films like "An Inconvenient Truth" and CBS drama "Madame Secretary." "What we do is help studios think about what the broader conversation is going to be," he once shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "What kind of conversation is going to happen about the work apart from the usual cinematic one?"
His global company reportedly has ties to the Epstein files
Among the many reasons that the tragedy of "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie's life is so sad, one that stands out as particularly scandalous includes her husband Michael Feldman's company being mentioned in the Epstein files. (A little backstory: the Glover Parker Group, which Feldman co-founded, merged with several other global strategy firms in 2021 to form FGS Global.) FGS Global was cited in the Epstein files twice; the first mention was in 2014, citing that the group was lobbying for Egyptian interests at the time. The second mention occurred in 2015: former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers forwarded an email to Epstein recommending he contact the Glover Group. While Feldman was not mentioned by name, his then-partner, Joe Lockhart, was named.
While there was no direct correlation, the timing of the files' release was around the time that Feldman's wife, Savannah Guthrie's, mother was allegedly kidnapped. Guthrie herself has interviewed Epstein in the past, and alongside Feldman's company's minor mention, internet audiences were quick to allege that the tragedies were related. The married couple has fueled the rumors by not commenting on the matter.
He met Guthrie at his 40th birthday party
Although they both had ties to the political sphere in their careers at the time, Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie didn't meet until later in their lives. Guthrie met the former White House aide at his 40th birthday party, which she attended with a friend, shortly after her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard. From there, their romance bloomed. "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," Guthrie shared in an interview alongside Feldman for "Reveal." Feldman's response? "Definitely a keeper," he quipped to the outlet. The "TODAY" host has continually talked about how much she admires her hubby, particularly with how handy he is around the house. "I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city, but who can actually do things,'" she told Guideposts.
Feldman is equally adept at gushing about his wife. Aside from his many Instagram posts praising Guthrie, he's also shared his admiration for the way she composes their life together as a busy working woman and mother of two. "I'm in awe of her ability to create structure," he told the publication. "I'm trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she's like, 'OK, arts and crafts hour!'"
He almost lost Guthrie for good on the day he was going to propose
Savannah Guthrie broke up with Michael Feldman the day that they got engaged. In 2013, after four years of dating, Guthrie expressed that she was having doubts about whether she and Feldman would end up together for the long haul. After five and a half years of dating, the pair went on a trip together to Turks & Caicos, where Guthrie addressed her concerns with her longtime love. "We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married or we're just going to have to love each other but let each other go," she revealed on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna."
But Guthrie's doubts didn't deter Feldman's willingness to commit. After the "TODAY" host expressed her feelings and fears on the trip, she realized that Feldman was, in fact, ready to commit. Feldman invited Guthrie to enjoy some champagne with him while watching the sunset, and he popped the question then and there. Despite her reservations, she knew immediately that they belonged together and accepted on the spot. "I think he is so courageous and amazing, because I think most guys who ask in this day and age, they know what the answer is, and he really didn't," she reflected on the special moment. "But he did it anyway, and I just always thought that took such bravery and meant so much to me."
He and Guthrie are raising their kids in an interfaith household
Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie have raised a family together, including daughter, Vale, and son, Charley. As part of their family dynamic, they decided to blend their respective religions — Guthrie is a Christian, while Feldman is Jewish — to allow their children to explore their spirituality in an open environment. The pair celebrates all different holidays together, including both Christmas and Hanukkah, so their children can determine their own faith as they grow older. "We know that difficult questions may be coming, but we're committed to raising them with full knowledge of their backgrounds," Guthrie shared to Reveal.
As for their particular holiday celebrations? The couple makes sure they keep things lively and fun. After going to Christmas Eve service and watching their children in their church's Christmas play, they brought out what they call a "disco dreidel" to celebrate Hanukkah. "It was like a spinning top that played electronic dance music," she shared. "It was awesome."
He visited the TODAY set when Guthrie was absent after her mother's kidnapping
Amidst her mother's mysterious disappearance, Savannah Guthrie could count on her husband, Michael Feldman, to help her navigate the stressful time. Guthrie took a leave of absence from "TODAY" to be with her family and the authorities as they navigated the case. Meanwhile, her husband represented their family and made a behind-the-scenes appearance at "TODAY" to share strength and express their gratitude for the team's support.
Upon his visit, he met with the full "TODAY" team in his wife's absence. "It was a large group and he went around and thanked everyone, and got a bunch of hugs," an inside source told Page Six of the meaningful moment. "This is an extension of their family, and never more so than now. They're more than co-workers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too." As Guthrie stayed in Arizona, Feldman traveled back and forth to New York City in part to help share the family's gratitude for the prayers and well-wishes they received. As Page Six reported, the Guthrie family had been isolated and stepped away from mainstream media as they continued the search for Nancy Guthrie. But the inside source from NBC also shared that Feldman's willingness to visit the studio went a long way. "It was great for him to look everyone in the eye and vice versa," the source revealed.