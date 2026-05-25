What You Might Not Know About Savannah Guthrie's Husband

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie first met at the former's 40th birthday party in 2008. At the time, Guthrie was a White House correspondent, and Feldman was a political consultant, marking one of many similarities between the two. They hit it off immediately. "[He was] a political consultant who made me laugh," she reflected in Guideposts. "We fell in love." Throughout his career, Feldman had amassed a millionaire fortune, with analysts estimating his net worth to be $5.75 million (per Live Mint). Combined with Guthrie's estimated fortune of $40 million from her work on "TODAY," the pair live a luxurious and lavish lifestyle in two multi-million dollar apartments in New York City and another home in upstate New York (via Newsweek).

Prior to meeting, Savannah Guthrie was healing from the dissolution of her previous relationship. Though she was never the same after her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard, the truth about Guthrie's first marriage has been something the journalist has kept relatively private. ""It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart, and it took me years to recover," she once said of the split on the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast (via People). "And I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it."