Buzzed, Bald And Beyond: John Travolta's Complete Hair Transformation In Photos

John Travolta has been a star for over five decades, so it only makes sense that in that time, he's switched things up in the hair department. From billowing blowouts to iconic coiffures (and, of course, buzz cuts and going fully bald) and in different shades too, Travolta has just about covered every hairstyle available to him.

Starting off with Travolta's OG '70s look, when the actor first began making waves, he had ... well, waves. Side-swept and thick, Travolta's mane was envy-inducing to say the least, and as "Welcome Back, Kotter" fans will likely remember, its luscious movement even became a talking point on the show. As his character Vinnie Barbarino quipped in one episode while coaching Arnold Horshack on how to attract the ladies, "Your hair, for instance. It's very casual. It should look like it's being blown by unseen winds" (via Shout! Studios). An accurate description of Travolta's 'do on screen and off. We're not surprised the actor sported similar iterations for years to come, sometimes slightly longer or shorter, sometimes a little straighter, and with and without facial hair. Even with the subtle differences, though, it was always recognizable as Travolta (or dare we say, "The Vinnie Babarino Look").

As an aside, while we've always thought Ella Bleu Travolta was Kelly Preston's twin, now that we've seen a throwback to her dad with those dark locks, we can't unsee just how similar they are, too. But without further ado, let's get back to the hair.