Then & Now: 20 Years Of Carrie Underwood's Trend-Setting Hair

Can you imagine a music world where Carrie Underwood wasn't included? It's hard to believe, but we almost missed out on Underwood's enormous talent. The Oklahoma-born beauty almost didn't go to her Season 4 "American Idol" audition. In 2025, she revealed on her YouTube channel that she saw tryouts taking place in St. Louis, Missouri, about 7 hours away from home, and her mother offered to drive her. She originally brushed it off, but fortunately took a chance and ended up winning the season.

Since hitting it big in 2005, Underwood has been a staple on the music scene, transcending her native country genre and finding success on pop radio, too. That mega stardom has translated into her becoming a trendsetter in hair, makeup, and fashion. We've watched the star go from natural blonde curls to platinum straight strands, and with some blunt bobs in between. She's also sported memorable updos and a variety of bang styles. Come along on a journey of over 20 years of Underwood's hair and see some of her most trendsetting styles.