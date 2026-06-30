The Best Celeb Divorce Glow-Ups Of 2026 (So Far)
Break-ups are hard, but there's often a silver lining. Obviously, we're talking about the partner who gets a major glow-up, and in Hollywood, there have been several newly-on-the-market stars who've only gotten hotter post-split. The A-list's most eligible list in three, two, one. First up, Nicole Kidman, whose divorce from Keith Urban was finalized right at the start of January 2026 (talk about starting the new year with a completely clean slate). The beloved celebrity couple's split was initially announced in September 2025, but according to TMZ, they had already parted ways a few months prior, at the start of the summer.
While it seems as though the two had been amicable up to a point (rather than a drawn-out custody battle and mudslinging in court, they already had a parenting agreement in place by the time Kidman filed), unfortunately rumors swirled all the same. Soon, reports emerged that Keith Urban already had a new woman in his life, and that she'd put the final nail in the coffin in his divorce. The "Moulin Rouge!" star's glow-up began almost immediately after the news went public. For one, Nicole Kidman's sexy divorce hair makeover was a total middle finger to Keith Urban, and if anything screams "I'm the hot ex," it's being able to rock bangs.
She went from strength to strength once it was made official in 2026, including the actor's trip to Antarctica, where she still managed to look impossibly chic. There were also her many fashion moments (Chanel shows and a little gig co-chairing the Met Gala), major projects like "Scarpetta" and "Margo's Got Money Problems," and being able to relax in nature. No one wants to go through a divorce, but Kidman is proof that sometimes things only get better.
Alexandra Daddario is (still) stunning after her split from Andrew Form
Another celebrity couple that broke up in 2026? Alexandra Daddario and "A Quiet Place" producer Andrew Form. The split first became public news in late February 2026, when a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to People they had parted ways amicably and were committed to co-parenting their son, who was just over a year old at the time. Strictly speaking, we're not sure if "glow-up" should be used to describe Daddario because, well, she's Alexandra Daddario. However, the "San Andreas" star certainly seems committed to being even hotter post-split. Roughly a month after the big divorce announcement, she shared a video on Instagram of herself taking her makeup off, which showcased that Daddario looked even better sans glam. Not long after that, the actor posted an impressive reformer Pilates video, followed by a well-earned collab with luxury skincare brand La Mer.
This also proved to be a bumper year for Daddario's career, with "Couples Weekend" dropping in May, and chocolate biopic "Hershey" set for a Thanksgiving release. What's more, she also began working with Kids Mental Health Foundation. The actor was impressively candid about how she'd had her fair share of difficulties growing up, and how she's committed to helping her own child have a better understanding of life's ups and downs. "I always say affirmations to him, and I just tell him, you know, things will be hard, but we're on one big great adventure, and know that there's always something great around the corner," she explained in a video for the foundation (via YouTube). Well, that's sure to be the case with the "Baywatch" star's split as well, since she's clearly focused on healing her mind, body and soul.
Janel Parrish is moving on and very loved up
When "Pretty Little Liars" star Janel Parrish married her longtime boyfriend Chris Long back in 2018, the actor didn't hold back on how much she adored her new hubby. As Parrish gushed to Us Weekly in the wake of their nuptials, "He's my best friend in the entire world." As a result, we were devastated when insiders disclosed to TMZ that they'd broken up in April 2026. Though the sources didn't clarify when exactly Parrish and Long had parted ways, they did note that it had been several months by that point, which was even sadder. However, it seems the "Bratz" star is living her best life with her new boo, "Dancing with the Stars" stalwart Sasha Farber.
Sasha Farber was previously married to fellow "DWTS" star Emma Slater. Parrish didn't immediately announce that they were seeing each other, though the actor did hint at it being a possibility in an Instagram post just under two weeks after her divorce became public. The video featured herself and Farber doing a salsa, and unsurprisingly, it got a ton of followers asking about whether there was something going on between them. Two weeks after that, they shared another Instagram post, this time with their dance ending in a sweet smooch.
"Life has been full of joy lately," Parrish enthused in the caption which, considering her divorce was wrapped up just a few weeks later, must have been a bit of a burn for her ex. Something tells us she'd be happy even if she wasn't in a new relationship. Case in point: The sparkler Parrish got herself as a gift in June. "Ladies sometimes you gotta get YOURSELF a diamond, know what I mean? Cuz you're worth it!" she wrote. We wholeheartedly agree.
Jelly Roll's glow-up began long before his divorce from Bunny Xo
Of all the celebrity divorces that have occurred in 2026, there's no question that Jelly Roll's split from Bunnie Xo was among the most devastating. Longtime fans of the rapper will know he'd already begun a glow-up even before they announced their breakup. Of course, not everyone was impressed by that. In response to a video of Jelly Roll recounting his commitment to exercising after years of putting it off, one Instagram follower wrote, "And Bunnie was there at the start. You got to the finish line and left her hanging." Another shared similar sentiments, writing, "I'm a Jelly Roll fan but I have a weird different view on him since the divorce. His songs and his ride or die talks and now divorces [his] wife not gonna lie a little phony now."
There are plenty of signs that Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's split isn't as drama-filled as haters think. To date, the Grammy winner has only addressed it once (and promised he won't again), and Jelly Roll had nothing but good things to say. "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody [...] That will be my best friend forever," the "Need a Favor" hitmaker clarified in the clip (via Instagram).
Notably, Jelly Roll concluded the message by saying, "Bunnie, I love you baby. Thank you for those 10 years, they were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that." Granted, some fans still weren't impressed, with one critic sniping, "Enjoy your midlife crisis." Midlife crisis or not, there's no denying he looks terrific after prioritizing his health.
Bunnie Xo is getting all the love from her fans following the Jelly Roll split
Sticking with Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll, we couldn't leave her off the list of our best post-divorce glow-ups this year. Of course, similar to Alexandra Daddario, the podcaster's "before" is everyone's dream "after," but the outpouring of love she's got (particularly following Bunnie Xo's Instagram revelation that she and her estranged husband would still be going ahead with their plans to have a baby together) is off the charts — from fans and potential suitors alike. The "Dumb Blonde" host has poked fun at all of the DMs she's been getting since the news broke that she and Jelly Roll were divorcing, both in an Instagram video and on her podcast itself.
However, even if she hadn't, her comments sections would sum it up pretty clearly, too. Like Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo has only spoken warmly of her soon-to-be ex-husband, and in her own public comment about the split on an episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, she also made it clear there was no beef between them. "He is my best friend, he has always been my best friend, and I love that man more than life itself," she explained. Well, here's hoping everything works out just as it's meant to. Whether that means finding love again, enjoying single life, or throwing herself into motherhood, we have no doubts she'll give it her all (and we're rooting for her).
Gino Palazzolo left his marriage with a decent payout
"90 Day Fiancé" star Gino Palazzolo filed for divorce from Jasmine Pineda in Summer 2025. Though they had already separated in April of the previous year, Palazzolo officially became a single man in late June 2026. Speaking to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the beloved reality star confirmed that their divorce being finalized would finally bring, "A long and emotionally difficult chapter to a close." They also highlighted that Palazzolo was finally in a position to heal, noting, "Gino is entering a new phase of life and is genuinely happy to start over." However, the "90 Day Fiancé" star had more than a clean slate to smile over. After all, Palazzolo also walked away with spousal support. In a separate conversation with Us Weekly, his lawyer argued, "My client is a super nice guy," after he offered that he and his estranged wife each leave with their own things.
However, the lawyer added, "She asked for money she was not entitled to. Then attempted to default him in an out of state court. At which point my client was forced to defend himself. The end result, she's paying my client money and he is not paying her one red cent." Oof. It is worth pointing out that the money Palazzolo is getting from his ex isn't necessarily life-altering. In fact, the amount is just $500 monthly, which she'll have to shell out for 40 months, totaling $20,000 once that's all paid up. However, it's safe to say his fans are happy for him. In response to an Instagram post by his nephew congratulating him on finalizing the divorce, countless followers wrote that they were happy for Palazzolo (one added, "Getting paid back 20k is even better").