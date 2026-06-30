The Best Celeb Divorce Glow-Ups Of 2026 (So Far)

Break-ups are hard, but there's often a silver lining. Obviously, we're talking about the partner who gets a major glow-up, and in Hollywood, there have been several newly-on-the-market stars who've only gotten hotter post-split. The A-list's most eligible list in three, two, one. First up, Nicole Kidman, whose divorce from Keith Urban was finalized right at the start of January 2026 (talk about starting the new year with a completely clean slate). The beloved celebrity couple's split was initially announced in September 2025, but according to TMZ, they had already parted ways a few months prior, at the start of the summer.

While it seems as though the two had been amicable up to a point (rather than a drawn-out custody battle and mudslinging in court, they already had a parenting agreement in place by the time Kidman filed), unfortunately rumors swirled all the same. Soon, reports emerged that Keith Urban already had a new woman in his life, and that she'd put the final nail in the coffin in his divorce. The "Moulin Rouge!" star's glow-up began almost immediately after the news went public. For one, Nicole Kidman's sexy divorce hair makeover was a total middle finger to Keith Urban, and if anything screams "I'm the hot ex," it's being able to rock bangs.

She went from strength to strength once it was made official in 2026, including the actor's trip to Antarctica, where she still managed to look impossibly chic. There were also her many fashion moments (Chanel shows and a little gig co-chairing the Met Gala), major projects like "Scarpetta" and "Margo's Got Money Problems," and being able to relax in nature. No one wants to go through a divorce, but Kidman is proof that sometimes things only get better.