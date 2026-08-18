Lorenzo Lamas, Matt Damon, & More Iconic Heartthrobs Joining The Silver Fox Club
Going gray is an inevitability for most people, and that goes for normies and celebrities alike. While some people might dread going gray, viewing it as a sign of aging, others embrace that change as they get older. And even though movie stars can no doubt afford regular trips to the salon, a number of stars are choosing to ditch the dye and leave their silvery strands as is.
From longstanding Hollywood veterans like George Clooney to stars like Chris Pine (who we could have sworn was still in his twenties just yesterday!), we have to say that these celebs aren't just aging gracefully but rocking the more mature look. And though some celebs who have gone gray were unrecognizable (at least at first), we have to admit that some celebs actually look better with gray hair. These silver foxes prove that gray is nothing to fear but is just a hair color like any other.
George Clooney felt weird dyeing his hair for a role
No one knows the power of gray hair better than George Clooney, who has been gray for longer than many of us can remember. In fact, he's become so synonymous with his gray crop that when he dyed it brunette in 2025 for his Broadway role in "Good Night, And Good Luck," it made headlines.
Clooney made no secret of the fact that he didn't love the look during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and when the host said it looked great on stage, quipped sarcastically, "Sure." Clooney joked, "It really looks bad. It looks like you're going through some horrible, like, mid-life crisis."
Suffice it to say, the brown hair was gone the second he could get rid of it, and he attended that year's Tonys with his trademark hue restored.
Matt Damon has played around with gray for a while
Matt Damon joked about going gray back in 2011, sharing during an appearance on "Anderson Live" that it had happened after he became a dad. He joked about it again in 2012 with People, but added that he was "proud of it."
Either way, Damon would continue to sport blond dye on and off until 2024, when he decided to stick with his natural hue. It's been a major hit with fans, who've taken to social media to compliment him. Damon has also won over the press, his new hue prompting countless "Silver fox" headlines.
Lorenzo Lamas has been gray since 2022
Beloved '80s heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas may have been known for his dark features once upon a time, but he's been gray for a hot second, too. The actor debuted his much lighter hair in a June 2022 Instagram post, revealing that his then-wife Kenna Lamas liked it, but also joking, "I'll tell ya, it's a lot easier." We'll bet!
Lamas does seem to have reverted to darker hair in the time since, though we're not sure if that was a long-term decision, because he's let his silver roots peek out on Instagram, too. It's a journey, we guess.
Chris Pine is almost unrecognizable with gray hair (almost)
Chris Pine's hair transformation over the years has been pretty wild, but we're still shocked every time we see the star with gray strands. In fact, photographed in sunglasses, we'd go as far as saying you might think he was someone else entirely.
Of course, gray hair or not, there's no way Pine could be unrecognizable sans glasses, because we'd spot those baby blues anywhere. And, even though it's a little jarring at first, there's no question the "Princess Diaries 2" star pulls it off and then some.
Patrick Dempsey has rocked his grays for years
Patrick Dempsey has let his gray strands peek through since the late aughts, and some will remember that in 2022 he took that hair transformation even further and dyed it white for "Ferrari." At the time, he said he was enjoying the look, but he ultimately went back to his natural hue after the film wrapped.
These days, he's sporting a gunmetal gray, and we may even go as far as saying it's his best look yet.
Steve Carell's gorg gray hair made headlines
After years of a chocolate brown mop, "The Office" alum Steve Carell went gray in 2017 — and if ever there was a sign that going gray can actually make you look younger, this is it. Carell's hair transformation prompted countless columns on the virtues of going gray, GQ even saying the switch-up made him look like a "worldly leading man/grooming god."
As for Carell's feelings on the attention, he joked about feeling objectified, telling ET, "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes." However, he followed up, joking, "I'm busting with pride."
Johnny Knoxville hid his grays for 20 years
Another star who embraced their gray hair transformation? Johnny Knoxville, though the "Jackass" star kept his silver locks hidden for a very long time before officially ditching the dye during the pandemic. "Don't tell anyone but I'm no longer a natural brunette ;) I haven't been for over 20 years," he quipped in his Instagram reveal.
Knoxville also spoke about going gray on "Steve-O's Wild Ride," and admitted that he'd tried it years prior but opted not to at his daughter's request. By 2020, though, that ship had sailed, and he called the constant color treatments "a drag."
Idris Elba has toyed around with some grays
Idris Elba is something of an honorary mention, because he seems to be slightly on the fence when it comes to a total silver fox transformation. Case in point: sometimes he seems gray, sometimes not so much (and sometimes, he's gone the sneaky route of shaving off the grays at his temples and going for more of a skin fade).
All that said, on the occasions when Elba has let his grays shine through, he looks great. Considering he's pretty much always fallen into the "Distinguished leading man" category, if anyone would be a great gray candidate, it's Sir Elba.