Lorenzo Lamas, Matt Damon, & More Iconic Heartthrobs Joining The Silver Fox Club

Going gray is an inevitability for most people, and that goes for normies and celebrities alike. While some people might dread going gray, viewing it as a sign of aging, others embrace that change as they get older. And even though movie stars can no doubt afford regular trips to the salon, a number of stars are choosing to ditch the dye and leave their silvery strands as is.

From longstanding Hollywood veterans like George Clooney to stars like Chris Pine (who we could have sworn was still in his twenties just yesterday!), we have to say that these celebs aren't just aging gracefully but rocking the more mature look. And though some celebs who have gone gray were unrecognizable (at least at first), we have to admit that some celebs actually look better with gray hair. These silver foxes prove that gray is nothing to fear but is just a hair color like any other.