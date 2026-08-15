The Stunning Women Jason Sudeikis Has Dated Over The Years

Jason Sudeikis has been in the spotlight for decades, and in that time, he's had a number of high-profile relationships. Naturally, all of his IRL leading ladies have been gorg, too.

Fans of Sudeikis may know that when he got his first big break on "Saturday Night Live" (as a writer, rather than a star), he was already married to fellow writer Kay Cannon. Yep, the same Cannon who would go on to write for "30 Rock" and later the "Pitch Perfect" films. In addition to her work behind the scenes, Cannon has also worked as an actor from time to time, appearing on "New Girl" as Sadie's wife Melissa — and like we said, she's stunning. In fact, if you didn't know who you were looking at, she could easily be mistaken for Aubrey Plaza.

Of course, Cannon and Sudeikis' marriage ultimately didn't work out, and the "Ted Lasso" star has cited his "SNL" career as one of the reasons why, telling GQ he'd struggled with living away from his wife, who was based in Las Vegas. Speaking to Reuters while promoting his 2011 film "Hall Pass," Sudeikis shared that they'd separated in 2008. He then revealed, "The divorce was finalized during the shooting of this movie." It does seem as though the split was a friendly one, and some may even recall Cannon taking to X to congratulate her ex on winning a Golden Globe for "Ted Lasso" in 2021. However, she subsequently deleted her account, so the post is no longer visible. Sudeikis' ex-wife moved on with fellow writer Eben Russell, and the couple shares a daughter.