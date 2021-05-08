Sarah Ferguson Changes Her Tune About Meghan Markle
Even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official "Megxit" in early 2020, it seemed that headlines about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the British royal family happened on a weekly (or even daily) basis. It has also appeared that these stories generally focused on the negative rather than the positive, whether it's been about Harry and Meghan's purported estrangement with anyone ranging from Prince William to Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth II herself. This context makes it all the more surprising and memorable, however, when a British royal speaks kindly of Harry, Meghan, or both — and in this case, it's none other than Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who is praising one of the two, rather than putting them down.
As Page Six reported on May 8, the royal also known as "Fergie" had only words of admiration for Meghan during a recent interview with The Daily Mail, specifically concerning the publication of Meghan's new children's book, "The Bench," which was said to be inspired by her husband's relationship with their son, Archie. But while the Duchess of York's comments, though laudatory in nature, might seem innocuous as an event on its own, the backstory behind things Fergie has allegedly implied about Meghan in the recent past make it a bit more ripe for tabloid fodder and speculation than meets the eye. So what's the story behind it all? Keep on reading to find out.
Sarah Ferguson's remarks about Meghan Markle come weeks after Piers Morgan claims
In a May interview with The Daily Mail, Sarah Ferguson — who, as the publication noted, is herself an author of over 70 children's books, and will have her first work of adult fiction published in August — spoke admiringly of Meghan Markle's first foray into the world of literature for kids. "To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected," the Duchess of York told the tabloid, adding "[to] get a book out is very well done."
While Fergie's commendation of Meghan's book "The Bench" seems straightforward all its own, Page Six noted that it might be a sentiment diametrically opposite to what the royal might have about her in April — at least, as told by none other than Meghan's self-appointed nemesis, media personality Piers Morgan.
Per Page Six, Morgan claimed that the Duchess of York reached out to him following his exit from the British program "Good Morning Britain" after Morgan received public backlash for comments he made targeting the Duchess of Sussex. Though Morgan said that Fergie expressed that many "missed" his "morning joy and humour" in the show as a host and encouraged him to "get back out there" within the media sphere, it is not clear as to whether Fergie participated in any Meghan-bashing outright. Regardless, it seems that Fergie's recent on-the-record comments about Meghan can be taken at face value.