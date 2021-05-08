Sarah Ferguson Changes Her Tune About Meghan Markle

Even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official "Megxit" in early 2020, it seemed that headlines about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the British royal family happened on a weekly (or even daily) basis. It has also appeared that these stories generally focused on the negative rather than the positive, whether it's been about Harry and Meghan's purported estrangement with anyone ranging from Prince William to Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth II herself. This context makes it all the more surprising and memorable, however, when a British royal speaks kindly of Harry, Meghan, or both — and in this case, it's none other than Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who is praising one of the two, rather than putting them down.

As Page Six reported on May 8, the royal also known as "Fergie" had only words of admiration for Meghan during a recent interview with The Daily Mail, specifically concerning the publication of Meghan's new children's book, "The Bench," which was said to be inspired by her husband's relationship with their son, Archie. But while the Duchess of York's comments, though laudatory in nature, might seem innocuous as an event on its own, the backstory behind things Fergie has allegedly implied about Meghan in the recent past make it a bit more ripe for tabloid fodder and speculation than meets the eye. So what's the story behind it all? Keep on reading to find out.