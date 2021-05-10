Melinda Gates Pens Seemingly Telling Mother's Day Post Amid Divorce

Melinda Gates celebrated her first Mother's Day without her husband, Bill Gates by her side on May 9, as the couple confirmed the week prior that they would be going their separate ways in a joint statement posted to Bill's Twitter. They claimed that a "great deal of thought and a lot of work" had been done, but they had decided to "end [their] marriage" after 27 years. The May 3 statement also claimed the parents of three "believe [they] can no longer grow together as a couple in the next phase of [their] lives."

The same day the now former couple announced the news, their eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates took to Instagram Stories to share her take on the breakup. She told her fans (via People) that it had "been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family." She added she was "still learning how to best support [her] own process and emotions as well as family members at this time" and was "grateful for the space to do so."

Melinda has since taken to social media to share an adorable family photo in celebration of Mother's Day, which may have included a telling message about her state of mind in the wake of her divorce bombshell. Read on for the details.