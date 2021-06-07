Princess Eugenie Has Something To Say To Meghan And Harry

It appears Princess Eugenie "couldn't be happier" about the newest addition to the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, announcing the birth on their Archewell website. The family revealed their daughter was "named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen," whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name is, of course, a tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan gushed that Lili "is more than we could have ever imagined." Other members of the royal family appear just as excited to welcome Lili into the world. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of the Sussexes on their Instagram, writing in the caption, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili." The official Twitter account of the royal family also tweeted a congratulatory message, adding, "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

Yet it was Princess Eugenie, Harry's cousin, who seemed to have the most personal message, different from the more formal statements of the royal family. Eugenie instead posted an Instagram Story of Harry and Meghan where she wrote, "Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all," surrounded by heart emojis. It's no surprise that Eugenie's message for Harry would feel a little more special as the two have always had a close relationship.