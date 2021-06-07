Princess Eugenie Has Something To Say To Meghan And Harry
It appears Princess Eugenie "couldn't be happier" about the newest addition to the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, announcing the birth on their Archewell website. The family revealed their daughter was "named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen," whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name is, of course, a tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.
Harry and Meghan gushed that Lili "is more than we could have ever imagined." Other members of the royal family appear just as excited to welcome Lili into the world. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of the Sussexes on their Instagram, writing in the caption, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili." The official Twitter account of the royal family also tweeted a congratulatory message, adding, "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."
Yet it was Princess Eugenie, Harry's cousin, who seemed to have the most personal message, different from the more formal statements of the royal family. Eugenie instead posted an Instagram Story of Harry and Meghan where she wrote, "Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all," surrounded by heart emojis. It's no surprise that Eugenie's message for Harry would feel a little more special as the two have always had a close relationship.
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have always been close
Princess Eugenie's heartfelt message to her "dear cousins" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle represents her close relationship with the couple. In the royal biography "Finding Freedom," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran point out (via Cosmopolitan), "Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends" and that "out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections."
It was also noted that Harry would often confide in Eugenie about his love life, and when it came to Meghan, Eugenie was very encouraging. The book read, "Eugenie, who'd long wanted to see her cousin settle down and be happy, told friends she loved Meghan and that she was 'just the tonic' for him." The Sussexes would even go on double dates with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
Harry and Eugenie also have being parents of newborns in common. Eugenie welcomed her own baby, a son named August, back in February. According to People, Harry and Meghan lent Eugenie and Jack their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, to begin their lives as a new family, similar to what Harry and Meghan did when their son Archie was born.
While there still may be tension between Harry and his older brother Prince William, it's clear Harry can always count on Eugenie to be there for him. Perhaps baby cousins August and Lili will one day share that close bond.