Expert Reveals Kate Middleton's Thoughts On Harry And Meghan's Oprah Interview
The ramifications of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's March sit down with Oprah Winfrey are still being felt by the royal family.
The interview watched around the world saw Harry and Meghan drop some pretty shocking bombshells about their time as senior royals, including claiming one member of the royal family made racially insensitive remarks about the color of their son, Archie's skin, Meghan claiming Kate Middleton made her cry, and the allegation Meghan was told she could not get help as she struggled with her mental health.
Understandably, Meghan and Harry's chat with Winfrey was said to have not exactly sat well with the British royals, and Harry's brother, Prince William is reportedly one of the most disappointed by the tell-all. Royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed to Entertainment Tonight in March that he was "devastated" and reportedly particularly hated the fact his wife was brought up during the chat.
A source also claimed to Us Weekly that William was "struggling to hold back" in response to the interview and wanted "to get his side out there" in order to protect Kate. He was also said to have wanted to speak out to "clear the racial allegations," though it's reported Queen Elizabeth II discouraged her family members from addressing the interview publicly.
But how does Kate really feel about everything that went down with Harry and Meghan and their shocking interview? Read on to find out.
Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to support Prince William amid his continued feud with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton supposedly "hasn't said much about Oprah [Winfrey] at all," a source revealed, and is purportedly "trying to help to bring the family back together and alleviate her husband's stress and sadness," according to royal expert Camilla Tominey (via The Telegraph).
Despite Meghan Markle outright accusing her of making her cry shortly before her wedding, Kate reportedly isn't too interested in clearing her name because she knows it's a very minor detail in a much bigger rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. The source noted the mom of three supposedly is "not the type to get het up" over things like that.
As for whether a reconciliation could ever happen, it seems it's all very much still up in the air. Tominey claimed whether Harry and William can reconcile is dependent on if the latter "is able to override the short term pain and damage to get back to the place he once was with his brother." According to the royal expert, "the trust has basically gone" between the brothers.
The latest reports came after royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in March that "being dragged into" the hoopla was likely "upsetting for Kate, who, behind the scenes, has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry." The trio were all once very close, and it was claimed she "has been deeply saddened by the... falling out."