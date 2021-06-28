Expert Reveals Kate Middleton's Thoughts On Harry And Meghan's Oprah Interview

Kate Middleton supposedly "hasn't said much about Oprah [Winfrey] at all," a source revealed, and is purportedly "trying to help to bring the family back together and alleviate her husband's stress and sadness," according to royal expert Camilla Tominey (via The Telegraph).

Despite Meghan Markle outright accusing her of making her cry shortly before her wedding, Kate reportedly isn't too interested in clearing her name because she knows it's a very minor detail in a much bigger rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. The source noted the mom of three supposedly is "not the type to get het up" over things like that.

As for whether a reconciliation could ever happen, it seems it's all very much still up in the air. Tominey claimed whether Harry and William can reconcile is dependent on if the latter "is able to override the short term pain and damage to get back to the place he once was with his brother." According to the royal expert, "the trust has basically gone" between the brothers.

The latest reports came after royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in March that "being dragged into" the hoopla was likely "upsetting for Kate, who, behind the scenes, has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry." The trio were all once very close, and it was claimed she "has been deeply saddened by the... falling out."