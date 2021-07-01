Is Kevin Federline Involved In Britney Spears' Conservatorship?

Per Kevin Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, he has no involvement whatsoever with Britney Spears' conservatorship. Kaplan told Page Six that Federline "was not involved in the conservatorship, and he was not an agent of the conservator or anybody on that side of the probate case."

He went on to add Federline's goal has always been to "make it more likely, as soon as reasonable, that he and Britney could have a successful co-parenting relationship." Kaplan continued that the "things he did, he did because he thought he had to do that for the sake of the health and well-being of the kids. [Federline] has never threatened anything in that regard." Federline's lawyer also denied he'd "used his children as pawns for anything" and noted the former dancer "always [put] the kids first."

It was reported in March 2020 that Britney would get less time with Sean and Jayden — who've had their own drama with Jamie Spears — under a new custody agreement, lessening the 50/50 custody she and Federline shared to give Spears 30 percent visitation (via E! News).

As for when, or if, that could change, Kaplan told Page Six it would take more than just the end of her conservatorship, but noted Spears' boys do "see their mom." He added that Britney and her former husband haven't interacted much in recent years, but noted Federline and their kids "wish for [Britney] to be happy and healthy."