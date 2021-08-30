What Princess Diana Would Have Really Thought About Harry's Memoir, According To A Royal Expert

Royal author Stewart Pearce provided keen insight into how Princess Diana might feel about Prince Harry's upcoming book. Speaking to Us Weekly, the biographer, who penned "Diana: The Voice of Change," knew Diana before she died in 1997. Comparing the Princess of Wales and her second-born son, Pearce dished, "Harry is so much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity." Pearce added, "He moves on instinct just as she did."

The author also felt that Harry is not out to get anyone in his forthcoming book. "There won't be anything in terms of accusation, not at all," Pearce explained. "He's in a situation of transformation." Interestingly, Pearce also divulged that, like Harry, Lady Di wanted to be transparent and honest. "Diana was gleeful about the statements that she made during those interviews," he revealed, referencing her famous interviews with Andrew Morton and Martin Bashir that had the world up in arms. Pearce continued, "Sometimes I would say, 'Are you really going to engage yourself in that?' ... And she'd say, 'Yeah, I've got to!' and would do it." Looks like the apple didn't fall far from the tree for this one.

Diana's legacy clearly lives on in Harry telling his truth now that he has left the monarchy. Let's hope he doesn't burn too many bridges in his cathartic new start.