What Did Meghan Markle's Brother Just Warn Prince Harry About?

It's no secret that Meghan Markle's relationship with multiple members of the Markle family is strained. The former "Suits" actor infamously cut off several family members since her romance with Prince Harry blossomed, in particular her dad, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Markle, with neither exactly being quiet about their strained relationship with the star.

Now Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is also getting in on the action, speaking out once again about his famous sister. Thomas Jr. hasn't shied away from putting the actor on blast before, even penning a letter to Harry ahead of their 2018 wedding day in which he suggested he call it off.

The lengthy letter, which was obtained by In Touch, saw Thomas Jr. tell Harry in part that it was "very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history." He also told Queen Elizabeth II's grandson that Meghan was "obviously not the right woman for" him because he believed she was a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage." Yikes. Nothing like brotherly love, is there?

Thomas Jr. is now putting Meghan on blast again in a very public way — this time appearing on "Big Brother VIP Australia 2021" where he made some even more damning claims about Meghan and Harry's marriage.