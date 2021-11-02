What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Pledged To Do By 2030

In a statement on Archewell's website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their foundation would become "net zero by 2030." Net zero means zero carbon emissions, and the statement laid out what constitutes a carbon footprint and considerations the foundation plans to take to achieve its lofty goal. Over the course of the next decade, Archewell will monitor its use of electricity and heating, its reliance on "big industries that contribute to the problem," its employees' commutes and transport, and the food it provides its employees.

The statement went on to say that Archewell will spend 2022 monitoring its carbon footprint so it can identify where changes need to be made and then develop a plan to achieve zero carbon emissions. "We can be net zero," the statement read, "and this is what we pledge to do."

The Daily Mail noted that Queen Elizabeth II neglected to mention Harry, a staunch environmentalist, in her COP26 speech. A royal expert told the paper that the omission was "glaring," especially since she mentioned Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William. Even if Harry and the rest of the royal family have had their differences throughout 2021, at least they seem to be on the same side when it comes to the environment.