Why Is Prince Charles Reportedly Making Secret Trips On Behalf Of The Queen?

Prince Charles has been quite busy! There's so much more for him to do as the queen ages and makes limited public appearances due to COVID-19 fears. Amid his busy schedule, Charles is also ensuring that he's regularly voicing his public opinions, such as the time when he pleaded with world leaders to cut greenhouse gas emissions. At the opening ceremony of the COP26 event, Charles urged world leaders to put a value on carbon — an "absolutely critical" objective that would make carbon capture solutions more economical.

As next-in-line to the throne, Charles has also been trying to patch things up with his son, Prince Harry. The two have supposedly begun healing their relationship, which has been strained ever since Harry revealed intimate details about the royal family in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. One royal expert told Us Weekly that Charles is a "shy man" by nature and his way of managing emotional intensity remains rather different from his son — but that doesn't mean Charles doesn't care; he simply finds it "really difficult" to put on an emotional display.

But Charles' has many responsibilities vying for his attention. While he's surely worried about Harry's upcoming memoir, which might have much to reveal about their relationship, it seems Charles has also been making secret trips on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here's more on why he has been making these trips.