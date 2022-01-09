BJ Novak's Chilling Tweet About Bob Saget Has Fans Talking

B.J. Novak: former star of "The Office," well-known BFF of Mindy Kaling, and ... potential psychic? Well, not exactly. But in the wake of "Full House" star Bob Saget's unexpected death, some are looking at one of Novak's recent tweets and finding it a little bit eerie.

Before we get to that, let's unpack the sad news about Saget. On the evening of January 9, TMZ first reported that the 65-year-old actor had passed away in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The news was confirmed shortly thereafter by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, who tweeted about Saget being found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," they added.

As is to be expected, Hollywood and beyond are now shook up about the news. Given his decades-long career in the TV industry — ranging from "Full House" to "Fuller House" to "America's Funniest Home Videos" to "How I Met Your Mother" to "Raising Dad" to "The Masked Singer" — Saget was a legend of sorts. And when many took to Twitter to mourn, Saget's name instantly became a trending topic. And one tweet, from six days prior, popped up near the top. That tweet belonged to Novak.