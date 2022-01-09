BJ Novak's Chilling Tweet About Bob Saget Has Fans Talking
B.J. Novak: former star of "The Office," well-known BFF of Mindy Kaling, and ... potential psychic? Well, not exactly. But in the wake of "Full House" star Bob Saget's unexpected death, some are looking at one of Novak's recent tweets and finding it a little bit eerie.
Before we get to that, let's unpack the sad news about Saget. On the evening of January 9, TMZ first reported that the 65-year-old actor had passed away in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The news was confirmed shortly thereafter by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, who tweeted about Saget being found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," they added.
As is to be expected, Hollywood and beyond are now shook up about the news. Given his decades-long career in the TV industry — ranging from "Full House" to "Fuller House" to "America's Funniest Home Videos" to "How I Met Your Mother" to "Raising Dad" to "The Masked Singer" — Saget was a legend of sorts. And when many took to Twitter to mourn, Saget's name instantly became a trending topic. And one tweet, from six days prior, popped up near the top. That tweet belonged to Novak.
A fan called B.J. Novak's tweet 'hauntingly prescient'
Even though it's how many people got to know him, Bob Saget was so much more than just that TV dad on "Full House." The man who played Danny Tanner was a stand-up comedian (even performing a show the night before his death), and he'd recently started a podcast called "Bob Saget's Here for You." It's that very podcast where B.J. Novak was a guest recently, and Novak shared a snippet from the interview, along with the message, "I have always and will always love Bob Saget," in his now-viral tweet from January 3.
When Novak first posted that sentiment, one person responded on January 4, "I saw your tweet and thought maybe he died. What a relief to see it in context." Sadly, days later, that fan's worst nightmare came true. Another Twitter user summed up what we're all thinking: "Hauntingly prescient of BJN to make this statement 6 days ago. Never stop telling people of their importance to you. Tomorrow is NOT guaranteed." Someone else on Twitter echoed that last part, referring to Novak's tweet as "the definition of showing love while someone's still here."
Following the news of Saget's passing, Novak took to Twitter to simply share a broken heart emoji. While it may not seem like much, it's obvious exactly what he means — and as his other tweet made clear days prior, "The Office" star had lots of love for Saget.