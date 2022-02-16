Is The Queen Really Selling A Perfume For Dogs?

The queen's love of dogs is no secret. She's had over 30 corgis and dorgis in her lifetime and even after reports surfaced in 2015 that she wouldn't add any new pups, things changed during lockdown. In March 2021, she was gifted two new doggos to keep her company as she quarantined at Windsor Castle. One died unexpectedly that May, leaving her with two furry companions. Now, she's taking her passion for pooches up a notch by launching a perfume... for dogs.

That's right: England's monarch has reportedly given the stamp of approval to the Happy Hounds Dog Cologne, set to retail for just £9.99 (about $13.50). Unfortunately, you'll need to travel to get it. The cologne will be available exclusively at Sandringham Estate's gift shop. According to The Sun, the "long-lasting" scent is "unisex" and can be spritzed on both "male and female dogs" after washing. It promises to leave behind "a rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot" that's reminiscent of "coastal walks."

Located in Norfolk, England, Sandringham Estate is the "much-loved country retreat of Her Majesty the Queen" and it appears to have a tradition of catering to visitors' four-legged friends. The gift shop is already stocked with the Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box aka "the ideal present for dog lovers and their furry friends." It retails for £45 (around $60) and includes "delicious handmade dog treats," a tweed toy, treats, and a "special dog shampoo" in the same "Coastal Walks" scent. A gift fit for a queen!