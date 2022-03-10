The One Reason Kim Kardashian Won't Bash Kanye West On TV
Kim Kardashian is not one to defile her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, especially not on television.
The reality star, who has recently been declared legally single and in the middle of divorce proceedings with Ye, had always been adamant about keeping their affairs private. While the "Donda" rapper thinks otherwise, what with his questionable Instagram posts and continuous mockery of Kim's new boyfriend, Kim is insisting that they keep the public out of their post-marital issues since it takes an emotional toll on the rest of their family. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the SKIMS founder said on their divorce filing case, per CNN. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
Kim even called out Ye on social media, pleading with him to refrain from disclosing their problems to the masses. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for it all," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "I wish to handle private matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably." Even though Ye has barely granted Kim's requests, "The Kardashians" star recently revealed that she wouldn't be doing the same to her ex.
Kim says she 'won't ever' blast Kanye on new series
Kim Kardashian doesn't want to bring negativity to her new Hulu series, "The Kardashians." Speaking with Variety, the reality star turned business mogul said that she refuses to speak ill of ex Kanye "Ye" West, as she believes that dealing with issues privately is the best way to go about it. "I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show," she told the publication. "That's just not really what I'm about, and I just don't think that would ever make me feel good. Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy ... I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately."
She also doubled down on protecting her children. Kim noted that she doesn't want her kids to see their father in a negative light. "I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we're always a family," she added. "We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there's moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive."
Speaking of positive moments, Kim is more than willing to share developments about her relationship with Pete Davidson on the show. She revealed that she'll detail "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know." She added, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."