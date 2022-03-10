The One Reason Kim Kardashian Won't Bash Kanye West On TV

Kim Kardashian is not one to defile her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, especially not on television.

The reality star, who has recently been declared legally single and in the middle of divorce proceedings with Ye, had always been adamant about keeping their affairs private. While the "Donda" rapper thinks otherwise, what with his questionable Instagram posts and continuous mockery of Kim's new boyfriend, Kim is insisting that they keep the public out of their post-marital issues since it takes an emotional toll on the rest of their family. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the SKIMS founder said on their divorce filing case, per CNN. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

Kim even called out Ye on social media, pleading with him to refrain from disclosing their problems to the masses. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for it all," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "I wish to handle private matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably." Even though Ye has barely granted Kim's requests, "The Kardashians" star recently revealed that she wouldn't be doing the same to her ex.