Body Language Expert Reveals Telling Sign About Kate And Camilla's Relationship

While some strange aspects about Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage continue to captivate the public and fuel gossip, Camilla Parker Bowles' popularity is finally taking a turn for the better — and she has Queen Elizabeth to thank. Back in February, the monarch solidified the Duchess of Cornwall's future role as queen when she proclaimed, per The Guardian, that it is her "sincere wish" that Camilla "be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service" once Prince Charles is crowned king. Following the announcement, Daily Mail conducted a poll to see how everyday folks felt about the decision and found that an impressive 55% of Britons were in favor of it, while only 28% were against it.

With such a promising figure, Camilla has been working hard to live up to public expectations. While she's still grappling with long-term COVID-19 side effects, the future queen consort has been fulfilling her duties without fault, including stepping up to her latest appointment as Patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service. She's also been showing off a lighter side and her sense of humor, like when she met the actor who plays her in "The Crown" and had the best reaction to facing her alter ego. But it's not just the public that appears to be warming up to and embracing Camilla. Other members of the royal family are also rallying around her in a very public way.