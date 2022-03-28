The Huge Celebrities Left Out Of The Oscars In Memoriam Have Fans Seeing Red

There's no doubt that the 2022 Oscars will be one of the most talked-about award shows of the next decade. As fans know, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes served as hosts for the big event, and countless other A-listers were in attendance. One of the most controversial (and most talked-about) moments of the show occurred about two hours in when comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present an award. Seemed normal enough, right? Rock joked with several celebs in the audience, like Javier Bardem and his wife, Penelope Cruz. But, when he made a "G.I. Jane" joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that's when the show took an unexpected turn.

At first, Will appeared to laugh ,but Jada didn't seem amused at all. Shortly after the joke, Will walked on stage, slapped Rock, and went back to his seat as he continued to yell at Rock, telling him to keep Jada's name out of his mouth. It was one of the most intense moments of the show, and during Will's acceptance speech for Best Actor for "King Richard," he (kind of) apologized, but not directly to Rock.

One of the other significant moments of the show came during the "In Memoriam" segment, which is known to bring tears to the eyes of many as Hollywood remembers stars lost that year. However, what should have been a touching moment turned sour for some when the Oscars failed to mention a few beloved celebrities we lost.