What Will Smith's Mom Really Thinks About His Slap Of Chris Rock

Usually, the Oscars are full of celebrities, glitz, and glam. But as most of us know, the 2022 Oscars strayed away from all of that for a moment. As Chris Rock was on stage presenting an award, the comedian poked fun at a few actors like Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem before moving onto Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Rock joked that she should star in the next "G.I. Jane" film because of her buzzed head. Jada lives with alopecia, which causes her hair to fall out. Will stormed on stage, slapped Rock, and told him to keep Jada's name out of his "f***ing mouth."

Only moments later, Will took home the Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard." During his acceptance speech, he kind of apologized for his actions, but he never mentioned Rock by name in his speech. It wasn't until the following day that Will took to Instagram to share a lengthy apology for his actions. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he wrote on Instagram. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally." He also apologized to Rock, stating that he was "​​ out of line" and "wrong." In addition, Smith apologized to his "King Richard" family.

Now, Will's mom is giving her take on the situation.