Why Most Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Won't Be At Stassi Schroeder's Wedding

Two years after her firing from "Vanderpump Rules," it looks like Stassi Schroeder is finally ready to leave the show behind her. As the preparations for her second wedding unfolded on social media, fans have noticed a conspicuous lack of Schroeder's former co-stars in the lead-up to the big day.

The former SUR-ver officially married Beau Clark in September 2020, but the venue wasn't their first choice. They originally planned to have a destination wedding in Rome that fall, but had to postpone it and opt for a backyard ceremony due to the COVID pandemic. They're just now having their real dream wedding, with only a few of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars in attendance.

Since the end of her time on "Vanderpump Rules," Schroeder has worked on her second memoir, "Off With My Head." Released in April of 2022, the book appeared on the New York Times' bestseller list, but not without its skeptics. As for her exit from the Bravo series, Schroeder had been publicly called out for racially insensitive posts and past actions at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Alongside former co-star Kristen Doute, Schroeder was fired from the show after eight seasons. While Schroeder and Doute grew closer from their shared experience, Doute surprisingly didn't make the wedding guest list.