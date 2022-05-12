Why Most Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Won't Be At Stassi Schroeder's Wedding
Two years after her firing from "Vanderpump Rules," it looks like Stassi Schroeder is finally ready to leave the show behind her. As the preparations for her second wedding unfolded on social media, fans have noticed a conspicuous lack of Schroeder's former co-stars in the lead-up to the big day.
The former SUR-ver officially married Beau Clark in September 2020, but the venue wasn't their first choice. They originally planned to have a destination wedding in Rome that fall, but had to postpone it and opt for a backyard ceremony due to the COVID pandemic. They're just now having their real dream wedding, with only a few of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars in attendance.
Since the end of her time on "Vanderpump Rules," Schroeder has worked on her second memoir, "Off With My Head." Released in April of 2022, the book appeared on the New York Times' bestseller list, but not without its skeptics. As for her exit from the Bravo series, Schroeder had been publicly called out for racially insensitive posts and past actions at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Alongside former co-star Kristen Doute, Schroeder was fired from the show after eight seasons. While Schroeder and Doute grew closer from their shared experience, Doute surprisingly didn't make the wedding guest list.
Only these Vanderpump Rules co-stars made the cut
According to Us Weekly, Stassi Schroeder "had to cut down her guest list" for unknown reasons. An insider told the outlet, "Some of her family, friends and former costars, including Scheana, had to be disinvited." Only a few of her former co-stars made the cut: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were the only other main "Vanderpump Rules" cast members spotted in Rome for the festivities. Despite their recent divorce, the former longtime couple has stayed amicable as they adjust to the single life.
Besides Maloney and Schwartz, longtime "Pump Rules" fans might recognize another familiar face from earlier episodes. Schroeder's friend Kristina Kelly appeared in a recurring capacity from Seasons 2 through 4, as well as a guest in Seasons 5 through 7. In a photo on Maloney's Instagram, Kelly can be seen sitting opposite Maloney and Schroeder at her rehearsal dinner. Meanwhile, the rest of her former co-stars were noticeably absent. Particularly surprising snubs include her on-and-off friend Kristen Doute, as well as Brittany Cartwright, the wife of Schroeder's ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor. Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and James Kennedy were also nowhere to be seen, although they've never been the closest with Schroeder. And given their apparent dislike of the bride, the lack of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix is highly unsurprising.
It doesn't seem like anyone is too upset about being uninvited, with Cartwright commenting, "Gorgeous" on an Instagram photo of Schroeder's rehearsal dinner outfit. That said, it might be a sign the core cast isn't as close as they once were.