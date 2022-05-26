Kourtney Kardashian Got Some Extremely NSFW Advice About Fertility

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had what seems like a whirlwind romance. While the pair was friends for years, they officially started dating in early 2021, per Us Weekly. Not too long after, Barker popped the question in an intimate beach proposal. The couple had a few weddings, though some more official than others. In April, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards, but it wasn't truly official since they didn't get a license.

In May, the pair made things officially official by tying the knot at a courthouse in Santa Monica, per Us Weekly. They kept the ceremony small and intimate, with only a few bodyguards, Barker's dad, and Kardashian's beloved grandmother in attendance. But like most of the family's bashes, the couple made their third wedding super memorable by celebrating with the Kardashians and co. in Italy. And the only thing that people had to complain about was the tiny pasta portions.

As fans of the famous couple know, Kardashian and Barker have been planning to expand their family, and a lot of their fertility journey has played out on the freshman season of the Hulu show "The Kardashians." In an early May episode of the series, the couple celebrated a milestone in their fertility journey. "We are super excited because it's the first time we have made it to an egg retrieval in six months of doing fertility treatments," Kardashian shared, per People. In another episode, a doctor gave her some pretty wild advice.