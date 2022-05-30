The Star That Fans Want To See Return To The Real Housewives Franchise

In the "Real Housewives" franchise, goodbye is rarely ever the end. From Heather Dubrow to Shereé Whitfield, former cast members are always rejoining the madness for a second (or third) round of shade and hit GIF material. In fact, Whitfield's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 9 tagline was, "Don't call it a comeback, call it a takeover." Bringing back a familiar face is a sure-fire way to breathe new life into the show when things have gotten stale. It gives the ladies a new target to befriend, beguile, or bully depending on their motives, changing up alliances and keeping things fresh.

However, some comebacks have been more successful than others; Bethenny Frankel quickly ascended the ranks to queen bee her second go around on "The Real Housewives of New York," while "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes unexpectedly found herself near the bottom of the totem pole when she returned to the show. Beloved cast members can easily lose goodwill with fans, and sometimes it's a prime case of being careful what you wish for.

Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 574 readers and asked which Real Housewife should make a comeback. Votes were close, with at least some demand for all of them, but one Bravo star was clearly above the rest.