The Divorce Lisa Marie Presley Called One Of Her Biggest Mistakes

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough married young, but according to their friends, they were a match made in heaven. "He's not the type of person to take his marriage vows as anything less than solemn. He is rock solid," a common friend told People. "When I learned of the marriage, my first reaction was: 'You're kidding. Little Danny with little Lisa. How perfect.'" But while the two tried to make the marriage work, it seemed Keough grew frustrated that they weren't equals in terms of financial and social status. "The marriage I was in, there was so much resentment about who I was, because I had more than he did, and it became a power struggle. It is hard for a man to be with a woman who is stronger, wealthier," Lisa Marie shared with Marie Claire.

She thought it would serve her better for her next partner to be someone "more compatible," so she didn't hesitate to jump into a relationship with Michael Jackson. But she later realized that it had been one of her worst decisions ever. "How can I word this? Um. Well. Leaving my first marriage, for the person that I left it for — that was probably the biggest mistake of my life," she admitted. "I was really naive at the time. I was in la-la land."