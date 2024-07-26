The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Paris Olympics

There's nothing like watching the summer Olympics! The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off on July 26 with a memorable opening ceremony. Pretty soon, the greatest athletes from all over the world will gather to see who's the best of the best in their sport. From LeBron James to Simone Biles, there is no shortage of talent to root for when it comes to getting the gold. The athletes are just as excited as viewers, as Biles is ready as ever and on her way to making history at the 2024 Olympics. In mid-July, she told "Today," "I think we're going to get the job done. I feel really confident." As much as it's about the athletes, however, it's also a moment for celebs to gather and partake in Olympic festivities.

Leading up to the big ceremony, many celebs made their way to Paris for the pre-celebratory events. You would think that with the Summer Olympics only happening once every four years, these stars would pull out all the stops when it comes to their fashion. But we would hardly give any of the celebs who hit the red carpet gold medals, as there was nothing but fashion fails. Between mismatched looks to ill-fitting garments, there were plenty of people who wound up on our worst-dressed list at the Olympics.