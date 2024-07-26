The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Paris Olympics
There's nothing like watching the summer Olympics! The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off on July 26 with a memorable opening ceremony. Pretty soon, the greatest athletes from all over the world will gather to see who's the best of the best in their sport. From LeBron James to Simone Biles, there is no shortage of talent to root for when it comes to getting the gold. The athletes are just as excited as viewers, as Biles is ready as ever and on her way to making history at the 2024 Olympics. In mid-July, she told "Today," "I think we're going to get the job done. I feel really confident." As much as it's about the athletes, however, it's also a moment for celebs to gather and partake in Olympic festivities.
Leading up to the big ceremony, many celebs made their way to Paris for the pre-celebratory events. You would think that with the Summer Olympics only happening once every four years, these stars would pull out all the stops when it comes to their fashion. But we would hardly give any of the celebs who hit the red carpet gold medals, as there was nothing but fashion fails. Between mismatched looks to ill-fitting garments, there were plenty of people who wound up on our worst-dressed list at the Olympics.
Snoop Dogg went for gold but missed the mark
Snoop Dogg went for gold with his pre-Olympic outfit, but we would give it more of a bronze medal and that's being generous. A very tall Snoop rocked a gold suit, pairing it with a black t-shirt and black shoes. While many celebs wore high-end fashion brands, Snoop chose to sport a suit made specifically for him. He told the New York Times, "I'm wearing Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg limited edition. It's one of a kind." But maybe he should have worn an outfit from a fashion brand, because the Snoop limited edition outfit was a sight for sore eyes.
Charlize Theron's shoulder train distraction
Charlize Theron was one of the co-hosts for the Prelude to the Olympics event, but instead of giving glamorous co-host vibes with her outfit, she rocked a completely different look and gave more of rejected homecoming dress vibes. The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star attended the event in a one-shoulder white mini dress. One of the worst parts of the outfit was the shoulder train attached. The train was such a distraction and makes us wonder how dirty it was by the end of the night, being dragged on the floor and surely stepped on.
Steven Spielberg tried to channel Gen Z
Steven Spielberg should stick to movies and not fashion. Wearing baggy pants and sneakers is so Gen Z-coded, but when Spielberg tried to rock the look at the Paris Olympics, it just looked odd — especially because the famous director was business on the top and party on the bottom. The top half of his sketchy outfit was a form-fitted jacket with a dress shirt and tie that didn't go with the vibes of his baggy jeans and sneakers. The whole look left us more confused than when we're watching some of the sports at the Olympics.
Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush's fashion fail double whammy
Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush were double trouble on the red carpet. Harris wore a bronze pinstripe cropped suit and Bush wore a red corset-style dress. The bottom half of Bush's dress looked more like a loofah walking the carpet and with Harris' oddly shaped suit, nothing seemed to match. Still, Bush was feeling herself and her girlfriend, Harris, as she posted a photo of their looks to Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Anna and Pharrell said the dress code is 'medal worthy.'...@csiriano understood the assignment #Olympics."
Jeremy Allen White was a snooze fest
Jeremy Allen White cooked up another boring outfit for the Olympics. "The Bear" actor hit the pre-festivities in an all-black look, wearing a tailored suit and a dress shirt. White doesn't look terrible, but it's something we have seen time and time again from him. No, literally. At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, White wore a black pinstripe suit. In November 2023, the "Shameless" actor wore — you guessed it — a black suit at the GQ Men of the Year event. The man sticks to what he knows, but sometimes we would like to see him mix it up.
Elizabeth Banks' outfit made us feel blue
Elizabeth in Paris! Elizabeth Banks shared snaps of herself ahead of the Olympics, writing, "Somebody's in Paris." The "Pitch Perfect" star glammed up for the big event, but her outfit left us a little blue. Banks wore a black, plunging mini dress that gave serious old Hollywood vibes. However, the look was ruined by the blue fabric that gathered at her hip. The blue tulle was shaped in a flower and dropped down into a train. It seemed out of place with the rest of the black ensemble, making her one of the worst dressed celebs.
Pharrell Williams couldn't choose one look
Pharrell Williams had big shoes to fill when he became Louis Vuitton's men's creative director, but he's taken the new role with style. However, his latest fit at the Paris Olympics doesn't seem fit for a fashion director. Williams helped set up the Prelude to the Olympics Event, and when he hit the red carpet, it looked like he couldn't decide what style to go for. The "Happy" singer mixed business with casual, sporting jeans and a baseball cap with a gray blazer. Williams loves to rock bold outfits, but this one may have been too out there.
Maria Taylor was ready to hit the swamp
From ESPN to NBC, Maria Taylor has worn some stunning outfits as a broadcaster, but her Olympic look missed the mark. Taylor seemed like she was gearing up to go to the swamp rather than a high-end event as she wore a metallic snakeskin style dress. To make it worse, the commentator paired the high-slit gown with leather heels that looked more like swamp boots. She accessorized the fit with silver jewelry, but even that couldn't save the fashion disaster.
Pastel threw up on Colm Dillane
We love when men wear more than just a boring black suit at major events, but this time around, Colm Dillane's colorful outfit was just tragic. The artist wore a pastel suit with a woman's face on it. A lot was happening with the outfit, and it also gave more Easter spring vibes than summer Olympic vibes. The look wasn't even original — Dillane posted the same outfit to Instagram just a couple days before he attended the Olympic event. Even though he had the chance to wear something different and better, he still stuck with the disastrous pastel look.