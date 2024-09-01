Celebs And Politicians Who Can't Stand Kamala Harris
As many politicians have learned, you don't get to the top without rubbing a few people the wrong way. Kamala Harris is no exception to the rule, and many of her haters have been very public in their criticisms of her.
We'll start with Kimberly Guilfoyle. As some may know, the drama between Guilfoyle and Harris dates way back to the early aughts. At the time, Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom, who has since said she and Harris were close during that period. However, that may not be super accurate. After all, in 2003, Guilfoyle accused Harris of standing in her way of a job at the San Francisco D.A.'s office. In a scathing interview with SFGate, Guilfoyle claimed that when Harris learned of her job application, the now-presidential hopeful called her to say there was no budget for her. However, when Guilfoyle followed up with her own connections in the D.A.'s office, they refuted that. "The bottom line is she didn't want me there," Guilfoyle told SFGate. As for Harris, she countered that, telling the outlet she'd never said anything of the sort and would have been happy to hire Guilfoyle. She also said she didn't understand where Guilfoyle was coming from, as they'd spent time together since the calls were made, and that she'd love to work with her.
Whatever really went down between Harris and Guilfoyle, the tensions have continued. More recently, in a very heated appearance on "Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.," Guilfoyle went as far as claiming Harris didn't deserve her professional accolades and that she was only named as the Democrat candidate "because she's a Black Asian female ... it's outrageous." Sure, that's what's outrageous.
Megyn Kelly and Tomi Lahren have questioned Kamala's integrity
Of course, Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't the only conservative and Fox News-related persona Kamala Harris has been critiqued by. Au contraire, Tomi Lahren and Megyn Kelly have been vocal critics of Harris' romantic past with Willie Brown — and they've used it to make some very damning comments on her integrity.
Both Kelly and Lahren have accused Harris of the (breathe through it) "slept her way to the top" trope. Taking to X, then known as Twitter, in 2019, Lahren complained, "Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?" A few years later, Kelly echoed the sentiment in an X post of her own, slamming those who criticized the idea as sexist (it is) and opining that it was "relevant, and fair game." She also wrote that their relationship was "evidence of an unqualified political aspirant getting ahead based on smthg other than merit." For what it's worth, Brown actually wrote about the matter in a piece for San Francisco Chronicle. In his article, he didn't deny giving Harris promotions. However, he also pointed out that he'd done the same for countless other rising stars who he didn't have romantic relationships with. What's more, he joked that Harris had warned him not to jaywalk while she was D.A., as she'd have no qualms about indicting him.
As for Lahren and Kelly, the former apologized not long after her original X post and acknowledged in a follow-up post that she should have kept her criticism centered on politics. "It was a wrong choice of words," she wrote. Kelly, on the other hand, said what she said.
Amber Rose regularly lashes out at Kamala on Instagram
Many were shocked when Amber Rose took to the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention to praise Donald Trump. However, her support for the MAGA crew shows no signs of waning, which makes her constant commentary on Kamala Harris pretty unsurprising.
In the wake of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Rose took to Instagram to shade the fact that the party featured so many celebrities. "I was thinking. Kamala should have a new slogan. It should be, 'Let's manipulate Americans into thinking that everything is all good, everything is just funny and laughs and jokes, and cool a** music' ... I think she should put that on a hat," she quipped.
The video has since been deleted from Rose's Instagram account, so no word on whether she changed her mind. We doubt it, though. After all, she still has videos up of Harris being called out for her past as a prosecutor. She also has a video up of Trump outlining border policies, along with the caption, "If cackling Kamala gets in office it'll be a sad, depressed, murderous, broke a** 4 years to come." Rose didn't suggest putting that one on a hat.
RFK Jr. dissed Kamala on social media
Another famous face who isn't a fan of Kamala Harris is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, it seems as though that could have something to do with hurt feelings.
On August 14, RFK Jr.'s team confirmed to The Washington Post that he had tried to speak with Harris and potentially be a part of her cabinet in the event of her victory. Unfortunately for the controversial politician, insiders told the outlet that the Democratic Party hadn't shown any interest. Even so, RFK Jr. remained hopeful, telling the outlet, "I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race."
Just one day later, though, he was singing a very different tune. Taking to X, RFK Jr. made a not-so-flattering list of comparisons between Harris' proposed policies and those of his late father and uncle. Long story short, he claimed Harris' policies opposed his values at every turn. Considering that RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl ad had everyone talking for the wrong reasons (ahem, because his politics didn't align with those of his late father and uncle), that in itself was amusing, but we digress. In addition to claiming that Harris was a warmonger who partnered with big businesses over small ones and accusing her of dodging debates and not giving real updates about Joe Biden's health, RFK Jr. finished his rant with, "I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her." Wonder why he wanted to sit down with her if that was the case.
Donald Trump's take on Kamala has been very contradictory
Possibly the least surprising person on a list of people who dislike Kamala Harris is her opponent, Donald Trump. However, let's just say that what Trump really thinks of Harris has been a little inconsistent over the years.
One of the standout comments from Trump's August Pennsylvania rally was his prediction that life under Harris would be bleak. "Her radical liberal agenda ruined San Francisco. It ruined California when she was the Attorney General," he said. This, despite the fact that Congressman Jared Moskowitz had previously taken to X to post a copy of a check made out by Donald Trump to re-elect Harris as the Attorney General in 2011. Bit of a head-scratcher, there.
Of course, no mention of Trump would be complete without factoring in his personal jibes. Also, in Pennsylvania, Trump couldn't resist poking fun at Harris' laugh. "Have you heard her laugh? That is the laugh of a crazy person. It's the laugh of a lunatic!" he quipped. At least he's been consistent on that front. After all, Trump's brutal nickname for Harris is "Laffin' Kamala Harris." Well, at least we know he thinks she's as attractive as Melania. Because, y'know, he's accidentally complimented Harris on more than one occasion (and that's post-beef). Wait a second — we may need a re-enactment of Mariah Carey's "Obsessed" music video, here.
Jill Biden wasn't always a fan of Kamala
One person who hasn't always been in Kamala Harris' corner, that might surprise some, is none other than outgoing First Lady Jill Biden. You read that right. While Jill laid on the praise for her husband's successor at the 2024 National Democratic Convention, she and Harris reportedly didn't always have a great relationship, due to the latter calling Joe Biden out for his past policies.
Some may remember that back in 2019, during the second Democratic debate, Harris lambasted the now-president for being a vocal opponent of the Department of Education bussing Black children into segregated schools. Unsurprisingly, that prompted a ton of articles looking into Joe's stance, though his spokesperson told NBC News that he still believed it was the right decision. Even with the controversy, Biden selected Harris as his running mate — and let's just say, Jill wasn't thrilled. Quite the contrary, according to the book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future," Jill even questioned why Harris got the job when so many other people were qualified. More to the point, Edward-Isaac Dovere's book, "Battle for the Soul," also included the revelation that Jill had quite a brutal response to what she saw as an attack on a group call. "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*** yourself," she was said to have complained (via Politico).
It seems Jill and Harris buried the hatchet. Time will tell if the other beefs ultimately fade out, too.