Celebs And Politicians Who Can't Stand Kamala Harris

As many politicians have learned, you don't get to the top without rubbing a few people the wrong way. Kamala Harris is no exception to the rule, and many of her haters have been very public in their criticisms of her.

We'll start with Kimberly Guilfoyle. As some may know, the drama between Guilfoyle and Harris dates way back to the early aughts. At the time, Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom, who has since said she and Harris were close during that period. However, that may not be super accurate. After all, in 2003, Guilfoyle accused Harris of standing in her way of a job at the San Francisco D.A.'s office. In a scathing interview with SFGate, Guilfoyle claimed that when Harris learned of her job application, the now-presidential hopeful called her to say there was no budget for her. However, when Guilfoyle followed up with her own connections in the D.A.'s office, they refuted that. "The bottom line is she didn't want me there," Guilfoyle told SFGate. As for Harris, she countered that, telling the outlet she'd never said anything of the sort and would have been happy to hire Guilfoyle. She also said she didn't understand where Guilfoyle was coming from, as they'd spent time together since the calls were made, and that she'd love to work with her.

Whatever really went down between Harris and Guilfoyle, the tensions have continued. More recently, in a very heated appearance on "Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.," Guilfoyle went as far as claiming Harris didn't deserve her professional accolades and that she was only named as the Democrat candidate "because she's a Black Asian female ... it's outrageous." Sure, that's what's outrageous.