The Two Celebs Ivanka Trump Supports That Her Dad Can't Stand

When it comes to the Trump family, it generally seems as though the businessman-turned-politician's kids are loyal through and through, and anyone opposed to their dad becomes an enemy of the fam. However, there is an exception. Ivanka Trump has made it clear she has no issues with not just one but two of her father's foes: Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

We'll start with Kardashian because it seems as though her unlikely friendship with Ivanka actually goes way back. Though it's thought they first became friends after the 2014 Met Gala, there's no denying that Kardashian's advocacy work has played a big role in them getting closer. Kardashian revealed on "Inside Edition" that she'd touched base with the then-first daughter while she was working on freeing Alice Marie Johnson. "I reached out to Ivanka, and I said ... 'I know that you have compassion for women like this.' And I explained to her her story, and she immediately got it," she gushed. In addition to being pictured together at the White House, Ivanka has since been seen hanging out with Kardashian on a number of occasions. In fact, some have even mused that Kardashian is helping Ivanka re-enter society.

Many may be confused as to how Donald Trump fits into all this. After all, he had worked with Kardashian to grant Johnson clemency. However, it seems things took a turn after Kardashian reacted positively to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 election. Perhaps as a result, Kanye West later claimed that Donald had slammed Kardashian in a private meeting. Not that Kardashian seems bothered. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," she said she was still grateful for his help with prison reform. Perhaps Kardashian's grace is the reason why Ivanka isn't leaving Kardashian's inner circle any time soon.