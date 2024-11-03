The Two Celebs Ivanka Trump Supports That Her Dad Can't Stand
When it comes to the Trump family, it generally seems as though the businessman-turned-politician's kids are loyal through and through, and anyone opposed to their dad becomes an enemy of the fam. However, there is an exception. Ivanka Trump has made it clear she has no issues with not just one but two of her father's foes: Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.
We'll start with Kardashian because it seems as though her unlikely friendship with Ivanka actually goes way back. Though it's thought they first became friends after the 2014 Met Gala, there's no denying that Kardashian's advocacy work has played a big role in them getting closer. Kardashian revealed on "Inside Edition" that she'd touched base with the then-first daughter while she was working on freeing Alice Marie Johnson. "I reached out to Ivanka, and I said ... 'I know that you have compassion for women like this.' And I explained to her her story, and she immediately got it," she gushed. In addition to being pictured together at the White House, Ivanka has since been seen hanging out with Kardashian on a number of occasions. In fact, some have even mused that Kardashian is helping Ivanka re-enter society.
Many may be confused as to how Donald Trump fits into all this. After all, he had worked with Kardashian to grant Johnson clemency. However, it seems things took a turn after Kardashian reacted positively to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 election. Perhaps as a result, Kanye West later claimed that Donald had slammed Kardashian in a private meeting. Not that Kardashian seems bothered. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," she said she was still grateful for his help with prison reform. Perhaps Kardashian's grace is the reason why Ivanka isn't leaving Kardashian's inner circle any time soon.
Ivanka embraces her daughter's Swiftie status
On to another of Donald Trump's foes who Ivanka Trump seems to be more than okay with — Taylor Swift. As Ivanka has revealed on a number of occasions, her daughter, Arabella Kushner, is a major fan of the singer — so much so that she had a Swift-themed 13th birthday party. Perhaps as a sign to the world that she had no hard feelings about her daughter's love for Swift, Ivanka referred to her daughter on Instagram as "my favorite Swiftie." Somehow, we doubt Arabella's maternal grandfather is a member of the same club, but the wording certainly makes it seem as though Ivanka knows a few Swift aficionados.
A Swift-themed party wasn't Ivanka's only hint that she supports the pop star, regardless of her father's beef with her. She was also spotted at Swift's Miami concert in October 2024, Arabella in tow. Perhaps she and Jared Kushner got their daughter tickets for her birthday, or maybe sister-in-law, Karlie Kloss, recommended it after stopping in at a Swift concert the year before. Ivanka and Kloss' feud is said to be over – so we wouldn't rule it out!
Donald's feud with Swift? Not so much. In fact, in addition to his past comments on the singer, his most pointed slight came around a month before his daughter and granddaughter attended the concert. Of course, we're talking about the time he responded to Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris on social media, writing, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" As a hilarious aside, in an interview with "Fox News," Donald also mused that Swift would likely lose money as a result. Well, she certainly got some of his daughter's cash.
Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from her father
Ivanka Trump's support of both Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian isn't entirely surprising when considering that the father-daughter duo hasn't been quite the same for a hot second.
For starters, there's the fact that Ivanka was the one Trump kid (besides Barron) to miss her father's final trial day. Ivanka's response to Donald's guilty verdict was also miles apart from that of her siblings, with the former model simply stating that she loved her father. As for Donald, he's also hinted at some tension. That came in the form of an uncharacteristic shot at Ivanka, rubbishing her testimony to the January 6 House Select Committee. Taking to his social media platform, Trump insinuated that anything Ivanka said about election results should be taken with a grain of salt, as she was no longer actively involved in his presidency at the time. Sheesh.
With that in mind, perhaps Ivanka is spending time with her father's foes as a clapback of her own. Granted, we wouldn't exactly bet on that — after all, she did show face at the 2024 Republican National Convention, so she's clearly not entirely on the outs with him. Our take? Ivanka is probably just focused on doing what she wants, regardless of what her dad thinks. After all, an insider speaking to People explained of Ivanka, "She is very happy, living her best life." If that means Swift shows and Kardashian hangouts, so be it! Then again, maybe Ivanka is working behind the scenes to mend Kardashian and Swift's feud. JK, that's a little far-fetched.