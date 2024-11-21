The Trump Family's Worst-Dressed Moments Of 2024

The year leading up to their return to the White House was strange for the Trump family style-wise. While those swayed by the MAGA message can concoct reasons to justify their votes for Donald Trump, a man who won the presidency with legal issues outnumbering the presidents America has had, they might find it more difficult to defend some of the outfits the Trumps wore in 2024.

If Donald and his family learned anything from their first go-around in the White House, it was how to shove everyone else out of the way and insist upon headline space. Sometimes, they did this with their clothing. Ivanka Trump made several inappropriate fashion choices while working as one of her dad's senior advisors, and one of Melania Trump's biggest controversies during her husband's first presidential term was a coat.

As for Donald, he has two sartorial settings: golf and everything else. He also likes his suits like his penthouses: roomy throwbacks to eras of unfettered decadence. However, Trump Tower's meretricious decor is stuck in the era of Louis XIV, while Donald has been wearing an '80s relic, his dumpy Brioni "power suit," for years. But sticking to the classics didn't save him from making a style snafu in 2024, as he and his family rarely dressed to impress. The message sent to the American people through their clothing was that they had no plans to bring glamor, class, and sophistication to Washington.