Tragic Details About Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell has made a career out of making his audiences smile. However, the "Elf" star is just like the rest of us, and that means that while he's experienced a ton of joyful moments, there have been plenty of low points, too. From friendships ending to being snubbed from dream projects, Ferrell has had his share of tragedy.

If asked to think of Ferrell's work, most people's minds would go straight to his comedic roles. Whether it's a festive project like the aforementioned "Elf," newer additions like "Spirited," or even the year-round classics like "Anchorman," just about everybody has seen a Ferrell comedy at some point. However, he's the first to admit that he loves being able to do more serious indie parts, too — that is, when casting directors will have him.

Speaking to The Talks, he said of roles outside of his general fare, "They just don't get sent to me. I don't even get to read them. I think they stop at other actors' doorsteps first before they think of me. In a lot of people's head I am not even considered for roles like that because of my reputation." As such, he explained, he jumps at the chance to do anything different. Granted, that's not to say he does so with the intention of pivoting into being a more serious actor. Au contraire, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd done his Lifetime movie "A Deadly Adoption" alongside Kristen Wiig simply because he thought it would be hilarious. "I thought, 'Wait a minute, wouldn't it be funny if you saw me and maybe another known comedy person do a Lifetime movie and just play it straight?' Yeah, got to do that," he quipped. We'd say that's a win!