Celebs Who Can't Stand Jill Biden

Joe Biden's time in office has been far from easy. It started with an insurrection and ended with an ousting at the hands of his own party — Et tu, Barack? Still, Jill Biden resolutely stuck by his side throughout, passionately defending and championing her husband. Not an easy task, and one that has placed her in the crosshairs.

People find a whole host of reasons to hate on the FLOTUS. For instance, Jill's Vogue covers had Melania Trump supporters up in arms. They note that Melania was snubbed during her White House years despite being lauded for her fashion finesse. However, Jill's clothing choices often raised eyebrows — for all the wrong reasons — yet she was deemed worthy. Meanwhile, fashion police officers slam Jill's lackadaisical approach to attire and accuse her of phoning it in, pointing to her snore-fest SOTU 2020 outfit as evidence.

Still, it's more than disappointing duds that haters focus on. Jill's had her share of controversial moments, and detractors are quick to pounce when they occur. One subject that regularly comes under scrutiny is Jill and Joe's relationship origin story. The official line is that they were both single when things turned romantic. However, the scathing claim Jill's ex-husband made about her and Joe paints a very different picture. Bill Stevenson maintains they were still married when she started an affair with Joe. Ouch. We've previously run through the celebs who can't stand Joe Biden. Now, it's time to look at the ones who loathe Jill.