Celebs Who Can't Stand Jill Biden
Joe Biden's time in office has been far from easy. It started with an insurrection and ended with an ousting at the hands of his own party — Et tu, Barack? Still, Jill Biden resolutely stuck by his side throughout, passionately defending and championing her husband. Not an easy task, and one that has placed her in the crosshairs.
People find a whole host of reasons to hate on the FLOTUS. For instance, Jill's Vogue covers had Melania Trump supporters up in arms. They note that Melania was snubbed during her White House years despite being lauded for her fashion finesse. However, Jill's clothing choices often raised eyebrows — for all the wrong reasons — yet she was deemed worthy. Meanwhile, fashion police officers slam Jill's lackadaisical approach to attire and accuse her of phoning it in, pointing to her snore-fest SOTU 2020 outfit as evidence.
Still, it's more than disappointing duds that haters focus on. Jill's had her share of controversial moments, and detractors are quick to pounce when they occur. One subject that regularly comes under scrutiny is Jill and Joe's relationship origin story. The official line is that they were both single when things turned romantic. However, the scathing claim Jill's ex-husband made about her and Joe paints a very different picture. Bill Stevenson maintains they were still married when she started an affair with Joe. Ouch. We've previously run through the celebs who can't stand Joe Biden. Now, it's time to look at the ones who loathe Jill.
Megyn Kelly thinks Jill is a power hungry tyrant
There's a long list of celebrities that Megyn Kelly can't stand. So, given her MAGA status, it's little surprise that Jill Biden has made the cut. Kelly takes great umbrage at her posing for Vogue and paints a "House of Cards" scenario with Jill as a real-life Claire Underwood pulling Joe Biden's strings and lurking in the shadows plotting world domination.
"I think she's been exposed as a power-hungry aspirant herself to political power," Kelly snarled with impressive bile during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in August 2023. "She's on the cover of Vogue right now. Why? Because she wants to promote herself." Kelly presented a photo of Jill sitting in the Oval Office that she posted on X, formerly Twitter, in June 2021. "Prepping for the G7," the caption reads. "She's not the damn president!" Kelly railed. "Get out of the chair; no one wants you at the G7. No one elected you to lead us politically."
Kelly rounded out her Biden bashing by resurrecting her grievance over Jill's doctor title. She previously ranted about it on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in January 2023. "Doctor Jill likes us to call her doctor. No matter the scene, it seems, because it clearly makes her feel important," Kelly sniped. "How sad. You would think a woman of her age and status would not need to hear an academic title repeated everywhere before her name is said in order to feel worthy."
Candace Owens thinks Jill's an exploitative monster
Candace Owens doesn't hold back with her outspoken and controversial views and opinions — she has zero issues with launching into scathing takedowns of anyone she objects to. And sometimes, it seems like Owens loathes everyone. She's among the celebs who've dissed Meghan Markle, made it clear that she's definitely not a Swiftie, disparaged Harry Styles, and frequently voiced her hatred for Jill Biden.
Owens tore into Jill during a March 2023 appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." She slammed her — and John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Fetterman — for supposedly exploiting their husbands for their own gain. "I do feel something for Joe Biden because obviously, he's mentally incapacitated," Owens claimed, using her University of Google Search psychiatry doctorate to make a diagnosis. Owens continued into a tirade against people who lie to the public, play fast and loose with the truth, and spread misinformation, seemingly without even a hint of irony.
However, she reached peak fury during her attack against Jill and Gisele. "These women are monsters," Owens charged. "I'm not going to mince words here. These women are absolute monsters. If you're in a relationship and you love someone, and you've had a family with this individual, you would never want to see them suffer, period. Now, imagine allowing them to suffer publicly. That's exactly what these women are doing."
Tucker Carlson thinks Jill's a national embarrasment
Tucker Carlson's river of hatred towards Jill Biden runs deep and long. The former Fox News host is a founding member of the Jill bashing brigade, with a history dating back to pre-White House days. "Jill Biden is not a doctor, no," Carlson decreed in December 2020, before explaining the definition of an actual doctor, which, in Tucker world, is seemingly limited solely to ER surgeons who can perform open heart surgery. Well, that certainly rules Jill out (along with Stephen Hawking and Martin Luther King, among others).
Taking it a step further, Carlson declared Jill's doctorate dissertation "[an embarrassment] to our entire system of education. To the nation itself. Jill Biden's doctoral dissertation is our national shame." Carlson further ramped up the narrative in July 2022. "She's a vindictive moron," he said. "We know she's a moron because we read her doctoral thesis, and that proves, among other things, that she can't do simple math. ... But you don't need to believe her thesis to know that Dr. Jill is, in fact, in the words of Hunter Biden himself, her son, a moron."
In his bid to prove Jill's subpar smarts, Carlson referenced the time when The National Association of Hispanic Journalists reprimanded her for using breakfast tacos as an example of Mexican "strength." Strangely, Carlson neglected to mention the time that Donald Trump posted a photo of himself celebrating Cinco de Mayo by tucking into a taco bowl, captioned "I love Hispanics!"
Joe Rogan thinks Jill's pure evil
Joe Rogan was a major player in the 2024 presidential election. He wields considerable influence over his majority of young male audience. Given that Rogan has 18.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and more than 14 million followers on Spotify, he makes an impact. Rogan didn't publicly endorse Donald Trump until the night before Election Day. Still, it was pretty clear where his allegiance stood.
It was also clear what his feelings were towards Jill Biden. In a July 2024 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan and his guest, comedian Jimmy Dore, claimed she was part of a shadowy secret group controlling President Joe Biden and running the White House. Rogan slammed Jill for insisting Joe wasn't suffering from any cognitive issues. "Pure evil, pure evil," Dore said. "Do you think it's a power thing?" Rogan asked, agreeing with Dore. "She's in power, and she doesn't want to not be the first lady anymore?"
Rogan was back at it again in October 2024. This time, he discussed a supposed physical altercation between Jill and Kamala Harris' people. The story stemmed from a tweet and hadn't been backed up by credible sources. However, Rogan asked if Jack Posobiec, who tweeted it, was "pretty legit." Legit is truly a selective term in 2024. Posobiec, a leading figure in the white supremacist movement, worked hard to spread the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory and (falsely) claimed Seth Rich was murdered because of his connection to WikiLeaks.
Laura Loomer blames Jill for Naomi Biden's death
Laura Loomer hates Jill Biden because, of course she does. The conspiracy theorist is a fervent Donald Trump supporter. Anybody she deems a threat to Trump finds themselves in Loomer's crosshairs. So, it's a no-brainer that Jill and Joe Biden are high on her target list.
In August 2024, Loomer slammed Jill for referring to her stepchildren as her children. She claimed Jill was purposely deceiving the public by falsely representing their relationship. Taking a giant leap forward, Loomer blamed Jill for the 1972 death of Joe's first wife, Neilia Biden. She claimed Neilia crashed her car after learning Joe was cheating with Jill. "In a sense, you could say Jill Biden contributed to the death of Hunter and Beau Biden's mother. Their real mother. Jill Biden should be ashamed of herself," Loomer decreed. An X community note points out that a tractor-trailer hit Neilia's car, and Jill didn't meet Joe until three years later.
In November, Loomer posted a video of Jill and Joe walking on the beach. She criticized Jill for not holding his hand when he stumbled and took great offense at her not being barefoot. "Who wears shoes in the sand?" Loomer demanded to know. She was really clutching at straws by November 2024 when she posted a photo of Jill dressed in a red suit."Wow!" Loomer exclaimed. "@DrBiden Jill Biden is wearing MAGA red to go vote today. Symbolic."