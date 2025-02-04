What Happened To Prince William's Rumored Mistress Rose Hanbury?
For someone who spent most of 2024 making headlines, Rose Hanbury is now doing everything she can to disappear. To be fair, the royal drama that dragged her name through the mud wasn't exactly her fault, so it's no shock that she's chosen to lie low after the tabloid chaos. Still, fans can't help but wonder what she's up to these days — and let's just say she's been quietly hustling behind the scenes.
A quick refresher: Hanbury, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, found herself at the center of those Prince William affair rumors, which exploded when Kate Middleton mysteriously vanished from the public eye. At the time, theories about her temporary disappearance ran wild, only for the world to later learn she had cancer. The rumors can be traced back to a supposed falling-out between Middleton and Hanbury, but things escalated when tabloids framed Hanbury as the other woman. Her lawyers swiftly shut it down, telling Business Insider that "the rumors are completely false." When Stephen Colbert took a jab at the drama on his show, Hanbury's legal team doubled down on the rumor denials. "We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false," they wrote in a statement to InTouch Weekly.
But predictably, like all scandals, the gossip eventually disappeared into thin air, and Hanbury has largely escaped the tabloid circus since. However, if you thought she'd disappeared entirely, think again. It seems that she's been focused on her career, keeping things quiet but still making moves. Whether she'll ever step back into the spotlight is anyone's guess — but for now, she's keeping things strictly business — literally.
Rose Hanbury is avoiding drama and focusing on work
To be fair, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley was never exactly a public figure before the tabloids dragged her into royal drama. Rose Hanbury had a brief stint as a model, worked as a political staffer, and then settled down with her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Oh, and she's also an interior designer — likely picking up an eye for aesthetics from her mother, who worked in fashion before becoming an interior designer herself. These days, Hanbury calls the sprawling Houghton Hall home, where she's had a hand in renovations and upkeep. While the estate is open to visitors, don't expect to roam the whole place — just the staterooms.
Hanbury is also reportedly involved with The Houghton Collection, a business selling furniture and wallpaper inspired by the estate. The company has been running for over two decades, and she's even featured on the website. "The Houghton Collection was founded in 2002 by Lord Cholmondeley to make available some of the unique pieces of furniture that were part of the original 18th Century decoration of Houghton Hall," its website reads. And business seems to be doing just fine — their Instagram is filled with updates on upcoming collections, new wallpaper prints, and furniture pieces.
It's unclear just how involved Hanbury is in the day-to-day operations, but one thing's for sure: she has an eye for design and seems passionate about it. Plus, keeping Houghton Hall in pristine condition is a full-time job on its own. "It's a case of constantly keeping an eye on things, making sure you get expert advice and help in the conservation [of the interiors and architecture]. We take great pride and care in doing so," she told The English Home. "It's an endless project – there are always things to conserve, preserve and restore."