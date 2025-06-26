Lauren Boebert Returns To Her Racy Ways In Inappropriate Leather Outfit At Work
Pint-sized politician Lauren Boebert has made a name for herself as a bit of a party girl in Congress. Often seen wearing outfits that confuse work attire with what Boebert might wear to a rager, the representative from Colorado has certainly pushed the limits of what could be deemed appropriate for the office. While Boebert has shown off her legs on more than one occasion, she really stretched things when she got all dolled up to impress FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. In an Instagram post highlighting how "The FBI is back to working FOR the American people," Boebert donned what is quite possibly her most inappropriate outfit yet.
Wearing a short and tight black leather dress, Boebert beams, her teeth nearly as sparkling as her silver, shiny shoes. The racerback style top allows for Boebert to show off her toned arms, but the seams of the dress create a design that borders between bondage and motorcycle gear. Either way, not the most appropriate choice for a politician who might want to be taken seriously. Of course, this isn't the first trashy outfit Boebert has worn to work, and it most likely won't be the last, but it did help lower the bar for what could be deemed acceptable workwear. Plus, Boebert's leather skirt was also somehow wrinkled — yet another trend for Boebert, who has been seen wearing some sloppy outfits lately.
Lauren Boebert has been escalating her barely safe for work outfits
Since getting into office — and barely holding onto it — Lauren Boebert has struggled to find a balance between her intense personality, her sense of style, and the responsibility of being a congressperson. Many of the times Boebert tried to class up her style, it managed to backfire on her, leaving her looking mismatched. In fact, Boebert has worn several eyesores that have us begging her to get a real stylist. Somehow, though, seeing her in a skintight little black leather dress still came as a shock. While this outfit might have impressed the likes of the rather controversial Dan Bongino, it might not sit well with Boebert's constituents.
When Boebert had to move districts to hold onto her spot in Congress, many in the more remote part of Colorado weren't sure what to do with her. While she seems confident enough to wear an outfit to Donald Trump's inauguration that's still causing a stir, Boebert might do well to remember that word travels fast in small towns. It might behoove Boebert to remember that one of her constituents told KUNC that voting for Boebert was like plugging her nose due to her "antics." These "antics" just might include Boebert wearing a skin-baring outfit to a baseball game or even a tight, leather dress with gaudy silver shoes.