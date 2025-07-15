Sabrina Carpenter's Face Has Changed A Lot Over The Years

There's no question that Sabrina Carpenter has undergone quite a transformation over the years — and truthfully, it would be shocking if she hadn't. After all, she first became a public figure (and began racking up her net worth) as a child star, her big break being on Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World" in 2014. Even so, many have weighed in on just how much her face has changed over the years, so let's get into it.

First up, a snap from when Carpenter would have been just under 12 years old. Of course, most people don't look the same at 12 as they do asadults, so we're not surprised the singer looks different now. That said, we'd argue the main differences come down to makeup. While Carpenter loves a full face and some contouring today, her pre-teen self did a red carpet looking much less "done." Either way, those brows were going strong, even back then.