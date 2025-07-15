Sabrina Carpenter's Face Has Changed A Lot Over The Years
There's no question that Sabrina Carpenter has undergone quite a transformation over the years — and truthfully, it would be shocking if she hadn't. After all, she first became a public figure (and began racking up her net worth) as a child star, her big break being on Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World" in 2014. Even so, many have weighed in on just how much her face has changed over the years, so let's get into it.
First up, a snap from when Carpenter would have been just under 12 years old. Of course, most people don't look the same at 12 as they do asadults, so we're not surprised the singer looks different now. That said, we'd argue the main differences come down to makeup. While Carpenter loves a full face and some contouring today, her pre-teen self did a red carpet looking much less "done." Either way, those brows were going strong, even back then.
Sabrina's darker, redder hair almost made us do a double take
At first glance, snaps of pre-worldwide fame Sabrina Carpenter in 2012 (she would have been 13 at the time) almost had us thinking she looked like a completely different person. However, post-double take, we noticed her features didn't look all that different at all, and the only major difference was her hair color.
At the time, Carpenter was rocking strawberry blonde strands, if not even redder than that — and as an aside, it was a stunning shade for the then-up-and-coming star.
Sabrina was her own mini-me at 13
Sabrina Carpenter may look slightly different without makeup, but she certainly looks a lot like her younger self. In fact, we might even go as far as saying that Carpenter's 2013 red carpet appearance at an Actors Fund's event looks most similar to what she looks like today. Having said that, as with many of her other early red carpet looks, she went for a fresh-faced look rather than a full face of glam.
Sabrina looked super different for a 2014 performance
Perhaps ironically, given what we have said about Sabrina Carpenter looking different without makeup, her 2014 appearance on "Fox & Friends" — which saw her in much more makeup than her other early gigs — is one of the times her face looked most different from to how she looks today. However, we'd attribute that to the type of makeup worn.
On top of nude lips (which she rarely sports today), Carpenter's eye makeup also consisted of shadow on her creases. Though Carpenter wears heavier eye makeup now, her eyelids usually feature a lighter color or a darker shade beneath the crease.
Sabrina played around with different makeup looks in 2015
In a case of "same, same... but different," in 2015, Sabrina Carpenter played around with makeup and went for bold lips with lighter eyes. Again, we did a double take at first because she certainly looked different without her now-signature retro-inspired makeup. However, the "Skin" singer's hair also played a role. From the middle part (sans bangs), to the waves, and to the color, all the details factored into just how different she looked back then.
Sabrina looked super different in 2017
The year was 2017 — but this picture of Sabrina Carpenter probably already gave it away.
Carpenter looked incredibly different compared to how she does now, though she certainly wasn't the only one. Before Kylie Jenner removed her lip filler, a ton of celebrities were sporting bigger pouts than they are today and it almost looked as though Carpenter had hers done, too. Then again, Carpenter has always had full lips, so it's also possible she simply tapped into the trend du jour and pouted for the paps rather than actually having any procedures done. As for the eye makeup, we'll reiterate: It was 2017.
Sabrina has been fairly consistent makeup-wise since 2018
We almost thought Sabrina Carpenter looked different in 2018 red carpet pics, but for the most part, her glam has remained the same since then. Even so, we'll give an honorable mention to her 2018 Jingle Ball look, which featured dark eye makeup and an almost nude lip. As with many of her other looks over the years, Carpenter's hair and makeup gave us just a moment of pause, while her pout also had us questioning if she was sporting a little filler. TBH, perhaps she was and maybe she still is. However, Carpenter is a far cry from an extreme before and after, and one thing that's remained the same throughout her career is that she's gorgeous.