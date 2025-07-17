Sabrina Carpenter's Leggiest Looks Highlight Her Daring Fashion Risks
It's hardly unheard of for pop stars to don skimpy ensembles on stage and Sabrina Carpenter has certainly rocked a number of leggy looks during her own performances. However, the former child star often goes for super short ensembles off the stage, too, and between red carpet appearances and fun nights out, she's been known to put those pins on display in a very big way.
First up: the time she wore a bodysuit and blazer combo for the 2025 Met Gala. When she was still in a relationship with Barry Keoghan, Carpenter attended the 2024 Met Gala with him clad in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a statement train. A year on, she attended solo — and if she was dressing for revenge, let's just say, mission accomplished. Carpenter's 2025 look put her killer pins front and center... and she didn't even have to forego a train!
Sabrina channeled Marilyn Monroe in a micro mini
A few months prior to the 2025 Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter went for another daringly short lewk. This time, she was attending the W Magazine Best Performances party, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe. However, where Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" dress from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" was a floor-length number, Carpenter's was anything but.
In addition to being super short, the singer's iteration of the dress was also ruched up on one side to show off even more thigh — a smart way to make her legs appear super long despite Carpenter only being 5-feet tall.
Sabrina gave Nanny Fran Fine's lewk a mini makeover
Marilyn Monroe's "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" character isn't the only one Sabrina Carpenter has taken style cues from: the month before her hot pink mini moment, the singer also tapped into her inner Nanny Fran Fine. Once again, though, she shortened the iconic lewk to something that didn't dwarf her petite frame (and which gave off a leggier display).
As an aside, the leopard print also had us thinking Carpenter was kind of giving off mob wife vibes. Given the timing (ahem, Barry Keoghan cheating rumors), that might not have been a fluke. Alexa, play "Please, Please, Please."
Sabrina Carpenter paired bare legs with a faux fur 'fit
When Sabrina Carpenter arrived to the premiere of her "A Nonsense Christmas" Netflix special, she did so clad in a major faux fur dress. Was it an inappropriate outfit for the weather? Maybe — especially since Carpenter's open-toed shoes revealed that she wasn't wearing tights. Then again, with the dress being faux fur, perhaps the singer didn't even feel a thing.
Notably, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" wasn't one of the songs used in the special.
Sabrina's white lace mini showed off more than just her legs
Sabrina Carpenter certainly stood out when she partied at New York Fashion Week in September 2024, and not just because the "Espresso" star's 60s-inspired getup had a short hemline.
In addition to being super short, the lacy ensemble was see-through, putting her matching white lingerie on display. TBH, even if it was a little risque, naked dresses are nothing new. If anything, Carpenter's dress was a touch on the conservative side. Okay, "conservative" may be a stretch, but the look itself was significantly more interesting than many of the borderline basic mesh dresses that just won't go away.
Sabrina put a cheeky spin on a suit and tie dress code
During Fashion Week, it's customary for VIP guests to wear the designer whose show they're attending and Sabrina Carpenter certainly wasn't about to let Louis Vuitton down when she attended its Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show in June 2024.
The star braved Paris' summer heat by mixing her shirt, tie, and blazer with bare legs. Perhaps it was then that Carpenter decided her go-to for surviving just about any temperature without sacrificing a fashion moment would be by pairing bare legs with something heavier up top. Either way, chic!
Sabrina Carpenter's preppy Miu Miu look put the chic in cheeky
As many know, Sabrina Carpenter featured on "Saturday Night Live" in the spring of 2024, and when she arrived to the set, she came armed with Miu Miu.
The "Skin" (which isn't about showing hers, but rather her love life) hitmaker didn't go for a full-on leg-baring moment, instead pairing socks with her platform heels. That said, she made up for it with an open midriff, so props for the consistency. The black and white ensemble was equal parts daring, fun, and chic.
Sabrina played it coy at the 2023 Jingle Ball
Similar to how she'd covered up just a teensy bit by rocking socks with her Miu Miu 'fit, Sabrina Carpenter arrived at the 2023 Jingle Ball in a very short skirt which kind of covered her left leg. Granted, as with the Miu Miu look, the singer's midriff was exposed, but like the "SNL" arrival outfit, her neckline was a touch higher than usual, too.
It's definitely no untold truth that Carpenter likes a leggy look, and while she has had some more buttoned-up moments, something tells us she has no plans to hide her pins away. Given all the style wins she's had over the years, we certainly hope not!