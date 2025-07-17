Sabrina Carpenter's Leggiest Looks Highlight Her Daring Fashion Risks

It's hardly unheard of for pop stars to don skimpy ensembles on stage and Sabrina Carpenter has certainly rocked a number of leggy looks during her own performances. However, the former child star often goes for super short ensembles off the stage, too, and between red carpet appearances and fun nights out, she's been known to put those pins on display in a very big way.

First up: the time she wore a bodysuit and blazer combo for the 2025 Met Gala. When she was still in a relationship with Barry Keoghan, Carpenter attended the 2024 Met Gala with him clad in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a statement train. A year on, she attended solo — and if she was dressing for revenge, let's just say, mission accomplished. Carpenter's 2025 look put her killer pins front and center... and she didn't even have to forego a train!