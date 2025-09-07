Tragic Details About Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn may be a star in his own right, but he'll forever be linked to his most famous ex (at least at the time of this writing), Taylor Swift — and because of just how famous Swift is, we know a lot more about the typically private actor than he'd probably like. Sadly for Alwyn, not all of the details we know are happy ones. In fact, a number of them are downright sad.

We'll start with that detail about preferring to stay out of the limelight. Speaking to Elle in 2022, Alwyn explained that he wasn't exactly on board with the idea that being a public figure meant letting the world into his life. Granted, that wasn't because he wanted to be a recluse. However, he told the outlet, "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive ... the more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken."

Of course, many will remember that Swift also didn't talk about their relationship, so at the very least, they were on the same page. In fact, in one of the exceedingly rare instances when she did give insight into their relationship, Swift told The Guardian of her decision not to speak about it, "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion." Unfortunately for the former lovebirds, they ended up parting anyway. However, even post-split, Alwyn has made a point of keeping his thoughts to his chest (and out of the press). Speaking to The Times in 2024, he explained, "I'm sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn't want to open the door to things like that right now." Fair enough.