Barron Trump Was Never The Same Once His Dad Became President

Barron Trump is the youngest son of President Donald Trump and the only son of First Lady Melania Trump. In 2016, when he was just 10 years old, Barron's father was elected president, and it's fair to say that Barron's life has completely changed in the time since. From moving into the White House with his family to having the Secret Service tailing his every move, things looked different for Barron, whose main focus was just going to school, playing on the computer, and hanging with his friends up until that point. Melania did everything she could to shield Barron from the public eye and to keep things as normal as possible for him, despite his father becoming one of the most powerful people in the world. And while she was mostly successful in doing so, people became more and more interested in the youngest Trump.

For his father's second term, Barron was much older — he turned 19 just a few months after the inauguration and seemed to be a bit more interested in the world of politics, which is definitely a change from the young, shy child that many were familiar with years prior. And while Barron isn't exactly making public appearances and speaking out in forums about his beliefs, many feel that he's got a future in politics, perhaps following in his father's footsteps. At the end of the day, however, he's just a young man trying to graduate from college. There's just no denying that Barron will never be the same.