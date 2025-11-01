Karoline Leavitt's Ego Won't Be Able To Handle Her Rudest Nickname Of All
Karoline Leavitt has been given a number of not-so-flattering nicknames since becoming Donald Trump's press secretary, but one might just take the cake. In the wake of raging resignation rumors over the summer of 2025, Leavitt's internet detractors dubbed her "Taco Belle" — and suddenly, we can't help but wonder if the Cheesy Gordita Crunch was one of the delicacies Lumière listed off in "Be Our Guest."
We'll be the first to admit we didn't realize just how many of Leavitt's haters had begun calling her by the spicy new moniker. Sure enough, though, when reports began to emerge that she might be leaving the White House, countless Facebook users used it to poke fun at her. "Oh, we'll miss TACO BELLE," quipped one netizen, several cry-laughing emojis in tow. "I find it hard to take Taco Belle seriously," wrote another. Others weren't sure they believed the resignation rumors, with one pointing out, "This sounds too good to be true, she is doing well as Taco Belle." And then, there were those who jumped at the chance to poke fun at not just Leavitt, but reference some of the savage nicknames bestowed upon her much older husband, too. "Bye Taco Belle go back to grandpa," penned one such hater — and yikes.
On the off chance you believed the Taco Bell reference came down to Leavitt's tan blunders, it may be time for a reminder that in spring 2025, her boss had a similar name bestowed upon him. In light of all his tariff flip-flopping around that period, the Financial Times' Robert Armstrong introduced "The Taco theory: Trump Always Chickens Out." Unsurprisingly, Trump had been less than thrilled, telling one reporter who asked about it not to repeat the "Nasty" question. As for Leavitt, she's never addressed her own offshoot nickname.
Karoline Leavitt has been given a number of nicknames
Okay, so "Taco Belle" may be one of the most biting nicknames given to Karoline Leavitt, but it's certainly not the only one she's been assigned. Au contraire, many will remember that in the midst of proving he was the best nickname-giver in politics, Gavin Newsom began calling the press secretary "KaroLYING Leavitt." The California governor went on to recycle the epithet countless times during his troll-Donald-Trump-with-ranty-social-media-posts era.
Other nicknames bestowed upon Leavitt have included the oft-quoted "KKKaroline," which one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed stemmed back to when she ran for Congress in New Hampshire. According to the social media user, Leavitt had earned the sobriquet because she "was so far right." Though some disputed that, the name has stuck and regularly comes up during online conversations about the press secretary.
Of course, not all of the nicknames assigned to Leavitt have been quite so harsh. For one, there's "White House Barbie." Granted, that hasn't exactly been used in the most complimentary sense, either, with most using "Barbie" to poke fun at her MAGA makeover. Others have also swapped "White House" out for things like "Propaganda Barbie" or the more colorful "Bulls*** Barbie." Okay, maybe they're not exactly not harsh. One thing's for sure, Leavitt has a bunch of aliases to choose from. As for "Taco Belle," we can't be the only ones waiting to see the "Taco Belle of the Ballroom" posts when Donald Trump's East Wing project is complete.