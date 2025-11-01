Karoline Leavitt's Ego Won't Be Able To Handle Her Rudest Nickname Of All

Karoline Leavitt has been given a number of not-so-flattering nicknames since becoming Donald Trump's press secretary, but one might just take the cake. In the wake of raging resignation rumors over the summer of 2025, Leavitt's internet detractors dubbed her "Taco Belle" — and suddenly, we can't help but wonder if the Cheesy Gordita Crunch was one of the delicacies Lumière listed off in "Be Our Guest."

We'll be the first to admit we didn't realize just how many of Leavitt's haters had begun calling her by the spicy new moniker. Sure enough, though, when reports began to emerge that she might be leaving the White House, countless Facebook users used it to poke fun at her. "Oh, we'll miss TACO BELLE," quipped one netizen, several cry-laughing emojis in tow. "I find it hard to take Taco Belle seriously," wrote another. Others weren't sure they believed the resignation rumors, with one pointing out, "This sounds too good to be true, she is doing well as Taco Belle." And then, there were those who jumped at the chance to poke fun at not just Leavitt, but reference some of the savage nicknames bestowed upon her much older husband, too. "Bye Taco Belle go back to grandpa," penned one such hater — and yikes.

On the off chance you believed the Taco Bell reference came down to Leavitt's tan blunders, it may be time for a reminder that in spring 2025, her boss had a similar name bestowed upon him. In light of all his tariff flip-flopping around that period, the Financial Times' Robert Armstrong introduced "The Taco theory: Trump Always Chickens Out." Unsurprisingly, Trump had been less than thrilled, telling one reporter who asked about it not to repeat the "Nasty" question. As for Leavitt, she's never addressed her own offshoot nickname.