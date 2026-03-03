Spicy Katie Miller Outfits That Betray Her Conservative Branding

Katie Miller's rebrand to the most vocal tradwife in MAGAland hasn't been subtle by any stretch of the imagination, and critics have long poked fun at her for things not necessarily adding up(shady track record, WYA?). One thing that is consistent, though, is her inconsistency, so we probably shouldn't be surprised that despite trying to portray a squeaky-clean conservative image, many of her 'fits haven't, well, fit.

We'll start with the Millers' 2020 honeymoon. The newlyweds spent it in the Bahamas, but to say the couple looked mismatched would be the understatement of the century. Pics of Katie and Stephen Miller made their age gap painfully obvious, if not making it look more extreme than it actually is, and where the latter was buttoned up (okay, credit where it's due, his polo shirt was unbuttoned), Katie posed for one of their snaps in an itsy-bitsy black bikini.

TBH, no shade — we're certainly not expecting a honeymooner to not rock a bikini. However, if we'd had to guess who was the conservative one in the relationship, it definitely wouldn't have been Katie.