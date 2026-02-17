Stephen & Katie Miller Photos That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious

At six years between them, Stephen and Katie Miller have a bigger age gap than we thought, but compared to some of their colleagues (Karoline Leavitt, we're talking about you), six years isn't that much. In the Millers' case, however, it certainly looks like it is. In fact, in many of Katie's Instagram snaps, their age gap isn't just noticeable — it looks worse than it actually is.

Kicking things off with the Millers' 2020 honeymoon, we bring you: the supremely awkward beach pic, which makes Katie look like a young, fun 20-something (which she was at the time) ... and Stephen.

The then-35-year-old Trump advisor only made their already obvious age gap more overt with his awkward pose and body language. To be clear, we certainly wouldn't have preferred major PDA (ick), but between the distance and his uncomfortable pose with his arm around Katie's shoulder, the pic didn't exactly scream "newlywed" and had us thinking about just how weird the Millers' marriage came across, even early on.