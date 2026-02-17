Stephen & Katie Miller Photos That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious
At six years between them, Stephen and Katie Miller have a bigger age gap than we thought, but compared to some of their colleagues (Karoline Leavitt, we're talking about you), six years isn't that much. In the Millers' case, however, it certainly looks like it is. In fact, in many of Katie's Instagram snaps, their age gap isn't just noticeable — it looks worse than it actually is.
Kicking things off with the Millers' 2020 honeymoon, we bring you: the supremely awkward beach pic, which makes Katie look like a young, fun 20-something (which she was at the time) ... and Stephen.
The then-35-year-old Trump advisor only made their already obvious age gap more overt with his awkward pose and body language. To be clear, we certainly wouldn't have preferred major PDA (ick), but between the distance and his uncomfortable pose with his arm around Katie's shoulder, the pic didn't exactly scream "newlywed" and had us thinking about just how weird the Millers' marriage came across, even early on.
Another honeymoon pic also showed off the Millers' age difference
On to another honeymoon pic of the Millers, one of the other snaps Katie Miller included in her Instagram photo dump was one of them at the Bahamas resort they'd stayed in.
Katie again showed off her killer legs — but it was the overall 'fit disparities that had us noticing how much younger she was than her new hubby. Listen, we're not expecting matching couple lewks, but her jean shorts, tank top, and sandals just didn't gel with Stephen Miller's golf shirt and dad-coded thong flip flops.
Their first family photo shoot made Stephen look like a new grandpa
Katie Miller and Stephen Miller's first photoshoot as parents saw the two of them on the beach with their daughter, Mackenzie Miller, in 2021. All three were clad in white tops and blue jeans, but unfortunately, the styling didn't make Stephen look all that much more youthful. In fact, at first glance, it kind of looked as though Katie was posing with her own dad, rather than her child's (or at least an elder relative).
Stephen gave proud grandpa vibes again when Katie announced her second pregnancy
Another baby for the Millers meant another opportunity for them to show off their Karoline Leavitt, Nicholas Riccio-esque age gap romance. Granted, at least Leavitt's husband has tried dramatic new looks to make the age gap less obvious. Stephen Miller, on the other hand, was just fine showing up in a 2021 pic announcing their baby news in a stuffy, ill-fitting suit, while his wife sported a fun, much more youthful look.
Two kids in, Katie Miller still looked like a young mom
By 2022, Katie Miller and Stephen Miller had two children, and 31-year-old Katie looked every bit the fun young mom. 37-year-old Stephen, however ... not so much.
Once again, Katie looked as though she was posing with her kids and an older relative — and if we didn't know exactly who they were, we certainly wouldn't know by looking at the pic that she and Stephen were husband and wife. That said, they do look cheerful in the snap from their daughter's birthday party, so we'll give 'em that.
Stephen aged himself again during a 2024 family trip
Sigh in advance.
In 2024, the Millers took a family trip to Sea Island in Georgia. In Katie Miller's Instagram carousel from the vacation, she included a photo of her and Stephen Miller dressed up for what seemed to be early evening drinks. She donned a floaty, patterned summer dress. Stephen decided on golf attire and a blazer with loafers that made him look like a 50-something trying to impress his much-younger bride. Again ... he was in his late 30s at the time.
Katie and Stephen looked like they were from different generations in 2025
2025 saw Katie Miller once again channel a young and fun look that put her husband's age on blast a la Karoline Leavitt, this time for the White House's Easter festivities.
Despite their ages being in the same decade, the Millers' gap was impossible to ignore at the 2025 Easter Egg Roll, and between his super awkward pose and stuffy suit (compared to Katie's fresh pink lewk), we were once again left to wonder if the couple was even from the same generation.
Stephen's cowboy cosplay didn't make him look any more youthful
We'll give Stephen Miller some credit for ditching the stuffy suits and dad sandals — but a cowboy-camp-counselor cosplay? Listen, Donald Trump's military parade was a fashion disaster for everyone there, but his ensemble might just have taken the cake.
Next to Katie, who was one of the better-dressed attendees in a belted denim maxi dress, Stephen yet again made himself look like he was twice his wife's age (if not a little more).
Stephen looked way older than Katie on the red carpet, too
No, that's not 60-something Jeff Bezos with one of his and MacKenzie Scott's children. That's Stephen Miller and his wife, six years his junior.
At the time of their appearance at The Kennedy Center Honors, Stephen was 40 and Katie Miller 34. Kudos to Katie's skincare, we guess, because she could pass for a 20-something (aka the opposite of Stephen, who could, ahem, not). Unfortunately for the couple, though, that only made their age difference stick out even more.
That time Stephen looked like a dad fetching his daughter from college
We almost did a double-take when we saw one of the pics from Katie Miller and Stephen Miller's Christmas party circuit. Between Katie's 2016-coded ensemble, the house they were posing outside of, and Stephen (no other adjectives necessary), our first thought was that it was a throwback from her college days. More than that, though, our second thought was that she'd posed with a picture with her dad.
The Millers ended 2025 looking mismatched, to say the least
The Kennedy Center Honors and Christmas parties weren't the only events Katie Miller and Stephen Miller's age difference was on full display during the 2025 holiday season. The couple closed out the year at Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Mar-a-Lago NYE party, and let's just say they kept it consistent (and not just because Katie was pregnant again). As usual, Katie looked several years younger than her husband (and unlike him, didn't end up on our list of Mar-a-Lago's worst-dressed).
FWIW, Stephen is under no illusions that he doesn't look way older than his age. On the contrary, he joked about it even as a teenager (in a video endorsing torture, but we digress). One point for the awareness, we suppose. Everything else ... no comment.