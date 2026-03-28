Martha Stewart's Only Child Alexis' Transformation Is Head-Turning
Alexis Stewart grew up the daughter of the world's best-known homemaker, so she's spent much of her life in the public eye. With that, we've seen Martha Stewart's only child transform over the years, from a twentysomething who accompanied her mom to events, then to a fortysomething carving out her own path, and as of the 2010s, to a mom who prefers her privacy. Through it all, Alexis has also managed to switch up her look countless times (wonder where she gets that knack for reinvention from!).
We'll kick things back to a party in 1991, which marked one of the first times we saw Alexis. Though we wouldn't necessarily put her in the category of daughters who look just like their celebrity mothers, there certainly were some similarities between the two, like their blonde hair and brown eyes. Alexis also seemed to be as tall as her mom, whose height and good looks had helped her book modeling jobs when she was younger. TBH, we're almost surprised Alexis didn't follow in her footsteps.
Alexis' style felt more 'serious' in 2001
While Alexis Stewart's 1991 lewk had had a fun twist with extra-long, beaded earrings, when she accompanied her mom to the Winter Antiques Show a decade later, she looked all business. Of course, it is possible that it was just her ensemble of the day, but it was interesting to see the then-35-year-old dressed rather stiffly in a navy suit and ponytail while her mom rocked a much lighter, brighter skirt suit with a fur trim.
Either way, the twosomes' striking eyes and blonde locks were giving subtle #matchies.
Alexis went brunette in the early aughts
In 2004, Alexis Stewart darkened her hair, and we have to say, it looked great on her. That said, it's possible Alexis' darker 'do had something to do with her personal life at the time (and we're not just talking about Martha Stewart going to prison).
2004 marked the year Alexis divorced her husband, John Cuti. The two had wed in 1997 in a no-nonsense court ceremony, and Martha had revealed in her magazine that the bride had picked a "Gray flannel" suit (via the Chicago Tribune). Guess the serious look she'd done for the Winter Antiques Show wasn't a one-off, then.
Alexis Stewart had a major chop in 2005
Still in her hair switch-up era, in 2005, Alexis Stewart debuted a much shorter haircut, though she stuck with the darker color.
Perhaps Martha Stewart's only child was symbolically cutting off the tragic events of the years leading up to that — and there certainly were a lot of them. From Martha's divorce from her father, to Alexis' estrangement from Andy Stewart, her own divorce and her mother going to jail, she could be forgiven for needing an outlet. A chop might just have been cathartic for the then 39-year-old.
We saw Alexis with longer hair in 2006
By August 2006, Martha Stewart had resurrected her career, and Alexis Stewart had transformed herself yet again. Gone was the close-cropped hair, and she was rocking long, brown, highlighted locks. It was a youthful pick, but what really stood out was the fact that Alexis (who would have been 40 at the time) also looked brighter and happier than we'd ever seen her.
Side note — the August 2006 pics marked the first time we noticed Alexis had her mom's dimples.
Alexis Stewart switched her hair up again in 2008
Fun as Alexis Stewart's long brown hair had been, two years later, she switched things up yet again. She was back to a shorter, blonder look...and was also the host of a TV show, "Whatever, Martha." The show poked fun at Martha Stewart's old content, and ran for two seasons.
Alexis might not have taken a leaf out of Martha's book and tried her hand at modeling, but we'll reiterate that she certainly could have had she wanted to go that route.
Alexis' 2010 look was very on-trend
By 2010, it was well-established that Alexis Stewart loved changing her look, so we probably shouldn't have been surprised to see snaps of her with yet another different hairdo at a gala for her mom's Center for Living at Mount Sinai. With longer, blonder hair and with a sideswept fringe to top things off, Alexis was rocking the look of the moment.
As an aside, Martha Stewart clearly passed down her great skin to her daughter. Alexis would have been 45 at the time of the gala, and while there's always a chance she'd undergone cosmetic treatments (and a fringe would conceal forehead lines), there's no question her skin was skinning.
Alexis Stewart embraced her mom era in the 2010s
Alexis Stewart made no secret of the fact that she faced fertility issues when she first decided to have kids, but in 2011, she finally welcomed her first, a daughter named Jude Stewart, via surrogate. She became a mom of two the following year after welcoming her son, Truman Stewart.
From then on, Alexis went all-in on her mom era, and in 2021, Martha Stewart shared a throwback picture of herself with Alexis and her two grandchildren from 2014 on Instagram. It was undoubtedly the most laidback we'd seen Alexis, and she looked incredibly happy.
Alexis was giving supermodel mom in 2018
Okay, so Alexis Stewart was in her mom era from 2011 onwards, but as Nelly Furtado once sang, it's possible to be both supermodel and mommy. In a snap Martha Stewart posted to Instagram of her setting out a birthday cake for a family friend, she looked every bit the glamazon.
No word on whether Alexis has the same pilates routine her mom used ahead of Martha's history-making Sports Illustrated cover, but whatever it was, it certainly paid off.
Alexis' slicked back blonde style may be her go-to going forward
Given just how much Alexis Stewart has changed her look over the years, it's surprising that when her mother shared a snap of her with her makeup artist on Instagram in 2020, Alexis was rocking the same look she had two years prior. It may even have been a cropped style, though, since she doesn't have a social media page of her own, it's hard to say.
Regardless, Alexis looked stunning with the sophisticated 'do. Then again, the same could be said of all her transformations over the years.