Martha Stewart's Only Child Alexis' Transformation Is Head-Turning

Alexis Stewart grew up the daughter of the world's best-known homemaker, so she's spent much of her life in the public eye. With that, we've seen Martha Stewart's only child transform over the years, from a twentysomething who accompanied her mom to events, then to a fortysomething carving out her own path, and as of the 2010s, to a mom who prefers her privacy. Through it all, Alexis has also managed to switch up her look countless times (wonder where she gets that knack for reinvention from!).

We'll kick things back to a party in 1991, which marked one of the first times we saw Alexis. Though we wouldn't necessarily put her in the category of daughters who look just like their celebrity mothers, there certainly were some similarities between the two, like their blonde hair and brown eyes. Alexis also seemed to be as tall as her mom, whose height and good looks had helped her book modeling jobs when she was younger. TBH, we're almost surprised Alexis didn't follow in her footsteps.