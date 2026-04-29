Cozy Trump & Karoline Leavitt Pics That Will Keep The Rumor Mill Going

Between President Donald Trump going gaga for Karoline Leavitt's lips (deep breaths, people, we're starting strong!) and the White House press secretary's eyes quite literally lighting up whenever her boss talks, it's not exactly surprising that affair rumors about Trump and Leavitt have long been doing the rounds. Of course, that could just be gossip, but we don't doubt that the duo would be absolutely thrilled to see just how giggly they appear around one another in pics.

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We'll kick things off with the moment the divisive politician proudly introduced one of Trump's 10 grandchildren to the press pool onboard Air Force One, and Leavitt almost looked as though she was jumping at the opportunity to play happy families with him. Granted, she may just have thought it was funny seeing the youngster being interviewed and photographed at the exact same time she laughed about it, but there's no question it looked like Leavitt was "in" with the fam.